NUCAP Industries Inc. and Rotho Blaas SRL are proud to announce that they have today signed a commercial agreement for the supply of GripMetal™ technology and products to the timber construction industry

Rotho Blaas is a global leader in products related to Timber Construction. After a year of development, Rotho Blaas has just launched several products that incorporate GripMetal™ technology. These products will be marketed by Rotho Blaas on a global basis under their SHARP METAL™ brand for the Timber Construction Industry. The companies are confident that these products are just a start for a full product range that will encompass GripMetal™ technology. SHARP METAL™ Products are designed to improve the stiffness of timber structures and the strength of connections. The result will be taller, more efficient, and more creative timber structures. Rotho Blaas is pursuing code approval (ETA & ICC) with the University of Innsbruck to make the product widely accessible.