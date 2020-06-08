NUCAP Industries Inc. and Rotho Blaas SRL are proud to announce that they have today signed a commercial agreement for the supply of GripMetal™ technology and products to the timber construction industry
TORONTO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GripMetal™ is a disruptive surface modification technology that improves the performance of metals in a variety of applications and in industries as diverse as Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, and Heat Transfer. The first successful application for GripMetal™ technology was in automotive brake pads. Sold under the NRS brand, GripMetal™ technology increases the bond strength of the friction to the steel backing plate and eliminates the need for traditional adhesives, resulting in improved safety and double the product life. Continuous testing and validation by top global automotive brands has resulted in over a billion brake pads utilizing NRS technology over the past 20 years.
Rotho Blaas is a global leader in products related to Timber Construction. After a year of development, Rotho Blaas has just launched several products that incorporate GripMetal™ technology. These products will be marketed by Rotho Blaas on a global basis under their SHARP METAL™ brand for the Timber Construction Industry. The companies are confident that these products are just a start for a full product range that will encompass GripMetal™ technology. SHARP METAL™ Products are designed to improve the stiffness of timber structures and the strength of connections. The result will be taller, more efficient, and more creative timber structures. Rotho Blaas is pursuing code approval (ETA & ICC) with the University of Innsbruck to make the product widely accessible.
We look forward to a long and successful relationship between our two companies as we together bring added value to the Timber Construction Industry.
