Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 Pipeline & Therapeutics Landscape, 2020

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 (HEBP1 or Nuclear Factor Erythroid Derived 2 Like 2 or NFE2L2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 39 molecules. Out of which approximately 33 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.



The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 3, 4, 5, 20 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 5 and 1 molecules, respectively.



The report, Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 - Pipeline Review H1 2020 outlays comprehensive information on the Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 (HEBP1 or Nuclear Factor Erythroid Derived 2 Like 2 or NFE2L2)

The report reviews Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 (HEBP1 or Nuclear Factor Erythroid Derived 2 Like 2 or NFE2L2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 (HEBP1 or Nuclear Factor Erythroid Derived 2 Like 2 or NFE2L2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 (HEBP1 or Nuclear Factor Erythroid Derived 2 Like 2 or NFE2L2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2 Related Factor 2 (HEBP1 or Nuclear Factor Erythroid Derived 2 Like 2 or NFE2L2) targeted therapeutics

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Overview Therapeutics Development Therapeutics Assessment Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Drug Profiles Dormant Products Discontinued Products Product Development Milestones

