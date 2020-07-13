Nuclear Plant Operations, Nuclear Fuel, and Nuclear Instrumentation: Global Markets

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following operations and technology categories; national and regional level splits are provided for each of these categories -

- Fuel.

- Fuel purchase.

- Fuel disposal.

- Instrumentation.

- SCADA and specialized controls.

- Sensors, gauges and meters.

- Actuators and other physical controls.

- Operation period and maintenance.

- Maintenance and equipment capital costs.

- Safety equipment upgrades.

- Repowering.

- Operations and consumables.



We also provide a review-at the global level-of key technologies for nuclear power production, ordering the global market according to nuclear production technology and the fuel, instrumentation, plus operation and maintenance markets for each category. The following are considered -

- Pressurized water reactor.

- Boiling water reactor.

- Gas cooled reactor.

- Light water graphite reactor.

- Pressurized heavy water reactor.



Report Includes -



- 48 tables

- Comprehensive overview of the global markets for nuclear plant operations, nuclear fuel, and nuclear instrumentation

- Analyses of global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Regional analysis of the market covering geographical regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific

- Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, government regulations, regulatory compliances, and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market

- Patent analysis, including a range of the current state of technology and developments, newly issued patents, and new patent applications

- Market share analysis of the leading manufacturers of nuclear equipment and relevant supply chain participants and their key competitive landscape

- Company profiles of major market participants, including Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (BHAVINI), Cameco Corp., Exelon Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Skoda JS



Summary:

After a slowdown in nuclear industry development that lasted for over 20 years, new applications over the last decade opened the possibility of dozens of new nuclear facilities globally.Interest in nuclear technology has also been spurred by increasing concern over climate management and global carbon emissions.



But how does this all translate into changes within the nuclear operations market? Nuclear power plant operations are viewed by many as steady and reliable. Markets must move forward whether or not there is, for example, a global pandemic or a global economic downturn. By their very nature, nuclear power production facilities produce low-cost, reliable power generation that is used by

utilities almost exclusively to support baseload power production. Nuclear facilities are always operating and always producing power at the same rate unless there is a shutdown for maintenance or refueling. Unlike peaking plants or load following plants that vary production based on demand, nuclear plants mostly continue to produce, no matter what. and, therefore, they continue to need operations support, pretty much no matter what.



There are, however, drivers that support and slow markets for nuclear industry operations, fuel and instrumentation.Generally, the construction of new facilities does directly support the industry, because more new facilities translates into more operating facilities that require operational support, fuel and instrumentation.



Moreover, there are some decisions that are made at least in part based on economics.During lean economic times, major or minor upgrades may be delay due to lack of capital.



This has certainly been the case during the COVID pandemic, with capital markets and supply chains drying up at least temporarily.The supply chain, specific to COVID, has been another area of key concern.



Whereas some facility operators would prefer to move ahead with planned upgrades, even with the money to do so, some have been stymied by a reduction in available equipment caused by interruptions of facilities that produce the equipment and by global transport and shipping supply chain interruption. These changes will not be permanent and are expected to increasingly lift as the impacts of COVID-19 move behind us.



