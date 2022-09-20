Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Size to Grow by USD 1.49 bn, Rising Focus on Clean Energy Technologies to Drive Growth - Technavio

Sep 20, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear spent fuel market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is marked by the presence of international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are more prominent in developed and developing economies and are competing with international players for market share. Substantial expertise and relevant equipment are essential for the safe and efficient management of radioactive waste generated from nuclear power plants. Therefore, nuclear spent fuel storage is of prime importance in the nuclear industry for efficient completion of the fuel cycle.
The nuclear spent fuel market size is anticipated to grow by USD 1.49 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising focus on clean energy technologies. However, competition for nuclear power from other energy sources can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Augean Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., BHI Energy, Ecology Services Inc., EnergySolutions Inc., Fluor Corp., GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear Service mbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OCL Corp., Orano SA, SKODA JS AS, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Control Specialists LLC, Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC, among others, are the main players in the market.
The rising focus on clean energy technologies is driving the nuclear spent fuel market growth. The demand for clean energy technologies such as nuclear power has increased globally. Nuclear power plants do not produce toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. As nuclear fuel is in a solid state, it is immune to environmental hazards caused by spillage. The rise in demand for clean energy technologies will fuel nuclear power generation during the forecast period, which, in turn, will propel the production of nuclear spent fuel. These factors will boost the growth of the global nuclear spent fuel market during the forecast period.
- Wet storage - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Dry storage - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The wet storage segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Wet storage of nuclear spent fuel requires highly radioactive waste management operations such as liquid waste treatment. This generates a waste stream that requires further waste processing.
|
Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.53%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 63%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Augean Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., BHI Energy, Ecology Services Inc., EnergySolutions Inc., Fluor Corp., GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear Service mbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OCL Corp., Orano SA, SKODA JS AS, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Control Specialists LLC, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
