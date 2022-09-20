Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Size to Grow by USD 1.49 bn, Rising Focus on Clean Energy Technologies to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear spent fuel market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is marked by the presence of international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are more prominent in developed and developing economies and are competing with international players for market share. Substantial expertise and relevant equipment are essential for the safe and efficient management of radioactive waste generated from nuclear power plants. Therefore, nuclear spent fuel storage is of prime importance in the nuclear industry for efficient completion of the fuel cycle.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Spent Fuel Market 2022-2026

The nuclear spent fuel market size is anticipated to grow by USD 1.49 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising focus on clean energy technologies. However, competition for nuclear power from other energy sources can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Augean Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., BHI Energy, Ecology Services Inc., EnergySolutions Inc., Fluor Corp., GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear Service mbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OCL Corp., Orano SA, SKODA JS AS, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Control Specialists LLC, Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC, among others, are the main players in the market.

Market Driver

The rising focus on clean energy technologies is driving the nuclear spent fuel market growth. The demand for clean energy technologies such as nuclear power has increased globally. Nuclear power plants do not produce toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. As nuclear fuel is in a solid state, it is immune to environmental hazards caused by spillage. The rise in demand for clean energy technologies will fuel nuclear power generation during the forecast period, which, in turn, will propel the production of nuclear spent fuel. These factors will boost the growth of the global nuclear spent fuel market during the forecast period.

Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Wet storage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dry storage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The wet storage segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Wet storage of nuclear spent fuel requires highly radioactive waste management operations such as liquid waste treatment. This generates a waste stream that requires further waste processing.

Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Augean Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., BHI Energy, Ecology Services Inc., EnergySolutions Inc., Fluor Corp., GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear Service mbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OCL Corp., Orano SA, SKODA JS AS, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Control Specialists LLC, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wet storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wet storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wet storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wet storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wet storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dry storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dry storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dry storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AECOM

Exhibit 93: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 94: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 95: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: AECOM - Segment focus

10.4 Babcock International Group Plc

Exhibit 97: Babcock International Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Babcock International Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Babcock International Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Babcock International Group Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Bechtel Corp.

Exhibit 101: Bechtel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Bechtel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 BHI Energy

Exhibit 105: BHI Energy - Overview



Exhibit 106: BHI Energy - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: BHI Energy - Key offerings

10.7 Ecology Services Inc.

Exhibit 108: Ecology Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ecology Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Ecology Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 OCL Corp.

Exhibit 116: OCL Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: OCL Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: OCL Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Orano SA

Exhibit 119: Orano SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Orano SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Orano SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Orano SA - Segment focus

10.11 SKODA JS AS

Exhibit 123: SKODA JS AS - Overview



Exhibit 124: SKODA JS AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: SKODA JS AS - Key news



Exhibit 126: SKODA JS AS - Key offerings

10.12 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 127: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

