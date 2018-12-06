Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Worth $3.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nucleic acid isolation & purification market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Decreasing cost of genetic sequencing, ongoing developments in genetics, personalized medicine, and diagnostics, and increasing automation and technological advancements in instruments and tools used for isolation and purification of polynucleotides are some of the key factors driving this market.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is the most basic step deployed in any biological research. Extraction, isolation, and purification of DNA and RNA are very crucial and need the help of experts. These techniques are mostly used in cloning, sequencing, genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, agriculture, and other fields.

Utilization of nucleic acids has gone beyond mere storage of genetic information and protein synthesis. These biological moieties can be used in myriad healthcare domains such as gene therapy, therapeutics and diagnostics, precision medicine, and forensics.

Over the years, scientists have been able to separate and purify nucleic moieties such as mRNA, miRNA, plasmid DNA, and genomic DNA. This is helpful in studying diseases and their pathologies at a genetic level in detail, which in turn, has proved helpful in designing therapeutics and diagnostics for several life threatening diseases. The detachment, disengagement, ligation, and purification of nucleic acids has become a lot easier than before, thanks to technological advancements and increasing use of DNA/RNA sequencing.

Various methods are used for the isolation and purification of nucleic acids such as silica based, magnetic bead based, and reagent based. Magnetic bead-based isolation and purification has become increasingly popular among researchers. These techniques and tools are utilized by diagnostic labs and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, scholastic research institutes, and hospitals.

North America currently holds the largest share in this market, followed by Europe. Asia is likely to register the fastest growth owing to its rapidly expanding economy, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing government financing in research projects.

High cost of instruments that are utilized as part of the methodology for isolation and purification of nucleic acids is one of the key challenges in the market, especially in emerging countries. Major players in this market include QIAGEN; Danaher Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; and Promega Corporation.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Rapid advancement in the application of genetics in sequencing and different healthcare domains is expected to drive this market

Surge in demand for automated instruments and tools for nucleic acid isolation and purification is also benefitting market growth

High cost of instruments and ambiguous reimbursement policies in some countries for genetic testing and research are expected to emerge as key challenges in the market

Application of nucleic acid isolation & purification technologies in oncology is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

Large number of technology providers, better healthcare infrastructure and facilities, greater patient awareness, and faster adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing are responsible for market growth in North America and Europe

Grand View Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market based on product, type, application, method, end use, and region:

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Kits & Reagents Instruments

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) DNA Isolation & Purification Genomic DNA Plasmid DNA Viral DNA Others RNA Isolation & Purification miRNA mRNA Total RNA Others

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oncology Precision Medicine Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Agriculture and Animal Research Others

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Column-based Magnetic Bead-based Reagent-based Others

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Academic Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Others

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East Africa South Africa



