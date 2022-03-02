Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market, 2030

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market was valued at $1,546.4 million in FY2020 and is estimated to reach $4,463.7 million by 2030.

Market Overview

The completion of human genome sequencing and the elucidation of the molecular pathways that are critical in the disease molecule interaction have offered an unprecedented opportunity and growth for the development of nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

However, to keep with the manufacturing and development of such therapies, the pharmaceutical companies have established partnerships with the contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO) which are the viable alternatives to the in-house development of the drugs. Moreover, the success of the respective business model has also led these CDMOs to become an integral part of such pharmaceutical companies' value chain.

The increasing willingness to outsource drug development to the CDMOs, and the rising need for pharmaceuticals have resulted in the expansion of the global market for nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO.

In the past decade, there has been a vast increase in the amount of gene sequence information that has the potential to revolutionize the way diseases are categorized and treated. Traditional diagnoses, largely anatomical or descriptive in nature, are likely to be superseded by the molecular characterization of the disease.

The fact that certain genes drive key disease processes will also enable the rational design of gene-specific therapeutics. Antisense oligonucleotides represent a technology that can play multiple roles in this process. Further, at present, there are 16 nucleic acid therapies approved by the FDA and EMA and many more in the pipeline implying the reliance and acceptance over the usage of such therapies in the market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the manufacturing of nucleic acid-based therapies. In the past five years (July 2017-July 2021), the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market witnessed approximately 31 notable key developments.

These included one product launch, two regulatory and legal activities, three mergers and acquisitions, 24 synergistic developments (partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and business expansion activities).

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share within the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO manufacturing due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the different types of nucleic acid therapies available in the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

What are the manufacturing locations of the key companies within the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

What are the various manufacturing technologies within the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

How have the strategic collaborations among the key players provided a push to product development within the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

Which are the leading companies that are dominating the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

Based on the product type, which therapy in the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period?

How is each segment of the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of these segments by the end of 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Overview

1.2 Product Definition

1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Footprint, ($ Million), 2020-2030

1.4 Current Nucleic Acid Therapeutic CDMOs Landscape

1.5 Significant Usage of Nucleic Acid in Therapeutics

1.6 Types of Nucleic Acid Synthesized for Therapeutics

1.6.1 Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers

1.6.2 RNA interference [RNAi] and short interfering RNAs [siRNAs]

1.6.3 MicroRNAs

1.6.4 RNA Aptamers and RNA Decoys

1.6.5 Ribozymes

1.6.6 Circular RNAs

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Accelerating Shift of the Pharmaceutical Market Toward Innovative Biologic and Cell and Gene Therapy Products

1.7.1.2 Reduction in Overall Manufacturing Cost at CDMOs

1.7.1.3 Rising Approvals of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

1.7.2 Restraints

1.7.2.1 Lack of Expertise in Nucleic Acid Manufacturing

1.7.2.2 Supply Chain and Logistical Challenges

1.7.2.3 Difficult Therapeutic Classification Due to Wide Variety of Nucleic Acids

1.7.3 Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Trend Among Pharmaceutical Companies

1.7.3.2 Accelerating Research and Development Along with Technology

1.7.3.3 Growth in Developing Countries

2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 New Offerings and Funding and Investments

2.2 Regulatory and Legal

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.4 Synergistic Activities

2.5 Market Share Analysis

2.6 Growth Share Analysis

3 Chemical Synthesis Method

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Solid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1.1.1 Advantages and Challenges of SPOS

3.1.1.2 Method

3.1.1.2.1 Deprotecting/Detritylation

3.1.1.2.2 Coupling

3.1.1.2.3 Oxidation/Sulfurization

3.1.1.2.4 Capping

3.1.1.3 Cleavage and Deprotection

3.1.1.4 Purification

3.1.2 Liquid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1.2.1 Advantages and Challenges of LPOS

4 Technology

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Column-Based Method

4.1.2 Microarray-Based Method

5 End-User

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.1.2 Academic Research Institute

5.1.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

6 Products

6.1 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Product)

6.1.1 Standard Nucleic Acid

6.1.2 Micro-Scale Nucleic Acid

6.1.3 Large-Scale Nucleic Acid

6.1.4 Custom Nucleic Acid

6.1.5 Modified Nucleic Acid

6.1.6 Primers

6.1.7 Probes

6.1.8 Other Nucleic Acid

6.1.9 Other Services

7 Regions

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World

8 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Bachem Holding AG

Biospring GmbH

Corden Pharma International

Danaher Corporation

Guangzhou Ruibo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

KNC Laboratories Co., Ltd.

LGC Limited

Merck KGaA

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

ST Pharm Co Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngene International Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Yamasa Corporation

