Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market worth $4.69 Bn by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market By Technology (Column-Based Method and Microarray-Based Method), Products (Standard Nucleic Acid, Micro-Scale Nucleic Acid, Large-Scale Nucleic Acid, Custom Nucleic Acid, Modified Nucleic Acid, Primers, Probes, Other Nucleic Acid, and Other Services), End-users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institute, Diagnostic Laboratories) Chemical Synthesis (Solid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Liquid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis) – By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market size valued at US$ 1.93 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ 4.69 billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 10.7% during the period of 2022-2030. By region,

Nucleic acid therapeutics are widely used for treating various genetic disorders. The high prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is increasing the need for applications of nucleic acid therapeutics. Nucleic acid therapeutics are based on deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), or other related chemical compounds. The manufacturers of this industry are engaged in new partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, mergers, and business expansions with the contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO) to invest more in the manufacturing of nucleic acid-based therapies. For instance, in December 2016, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and OmniChem N.V. ("OmniChem") signed an agreement to acquire all allocated and outstanding shares of GeneDesign, Inc., a significant Japanese contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO1) for nucleic acid drugs. This acquisition will accelerate the company's growth in the field of CDMOs for nucleic acid medicines.

Factors such as increasing demand for mRNA based novel therapies, rising healthcare expenditures, manufacturing cost reduction at CDMOs, increasing nucleic acid drug approvals, and the fast adoption of advanced nucleic acid technologies for disease treatment and diagnosis are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast years. However, the market growth would be restrained by the factors like challenges in the supply chain and targeted delivery, sustaining efficacy and minimizing off–target toxicity, and lack of expertise in nucleic acid manufacturing.

North America is the fastest-growing market at the regional level due to the increasing R&D activities, presence of new players, and high demand for nucleic acid therapeutics, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and better reimbursement policies in the region. On the other hand, the increased prevalence of genetic disorders, growing biopharmaceutical industries, and advancements in medical technologies are expected to accelerate the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market of the Asia Pacific region.

Major key players in the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bachem Holding AG., Biospring GmbH, Corden Pharma International, Danaher Corporation, Guangzhou Ruibo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., KNC Laboratories Co., Ltd., LGC Limited, Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Avecia Inc, QIAGEN N.V., S.T. Pharm Co Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngene International Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi AppTec, Yamasa Corporation, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A., Sartorius AG (BIA Separations), AGC Biologics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Arranta Bio (Recipharm), ST Pharm, BioCina Pty Ltd., Curia Global, Inc. and Other Prominent Players.

Key Industry Developments:

In June 2022 , Merck agreed with Agilent Technologies to develop Process Analytical Technologies (PAT). Merck and Agilent Technologies are filling a void in the downstream PAT market through this partnership. Merck expands real-time monitoring and automated process control of key process parameters (CPPs) and critical quality attributes (CQAs) to downstream processing through the combination of its bioprocess portfolio with Agilent Technologies' sophisticated analytical technologies.

In June 2022, CordenPharma expanded its xRNA capabilities at its Caponago, Italy, plant for sterile injectables. The business claims to have invested over €10 million in a new formulation, research, and manufacturing areas for Lipid Nanoparticles (LNP). The expansion will help clients go from pre-clinical to clinical development of xRNA-based treatments (mRNA, siRNA, saRNA, microRNA, etc.), accelerating the delivery of their new medicinal solutions into clinical stages and beyond.

In Feb 2022, Recipharm has acquired Arranta Bio. The acquisition is a cornerstone of Recipharm's strategy to provide scientifically differentiated contract development and manufacturing services for ATMPs to innovative drug developers in the Biologics market. It builds on the capabilities acquired through the recently announced GenIbet transaction and the acquisition of Vibalogics.

In June 2021, Danaher Corporation announced that it would add protein production, plasmid DNA, and mRNA services to its bulging life sciences portfolio by acquiring Aldevron. Through the acquisition, Danaher adds contract manufacturing services.

In August 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced it would extend its advanced production facility in Frederick, Colorado, that develops and produces "oligos," which are short DNA and RNA molecules used to make nucleic acid-based therapeutics. Oligos hold the potential to be used in inventing treatments for cancer, COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, rare and infectious diseases, and other conditions. The expansion has increased the current capacity for manufacturing therapeutic oligos at the Frederick site.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Technology

Column-Based Method

Microarray-Based Method

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Products

Standard Nucleic Acid

Micro-Scale Nucleic Acid

Large-Scale Nucleic Acid

Custom Nucleic Acid

Modified Nucleic Acid

Primers

Probes

Other Nucleic Acid

Other Services

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Chemical Synthesis

Solid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Liquid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on End-Users

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

