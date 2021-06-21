Nucleus Announces the Opening of its Beijing Office

NAPLES, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus, the leading provider of global integrated solutions to enable U.S. companies to expand worldwide and sell their products and services overseas, today announced the opening of an office in Beijing and an expansion of its office in Bristol, UK.

"Nucleus has successfully weathered the Covid-19 storm of the last year and continues to expand through a combination of organic growth of existing clients and new clients," said Dr. Shan Nair, President of Nucleus. "As more U.S companies seek to expand their presence internationally, we help them identify and resolve critical HR, compliance, and regulatory issues associated with this process. Our Beijing center will serve as a focal point from where we will coordinate support for the APAC operations of our clients. It will complement our existing India offices which perform a similar role for S Asia."

The pandemic has impacted the way companies navigate their international expansion goals, from hiring to privacy issues. Nucleus has been an integral resource as they look at finding skilled labor, investigate new markets, and increase their company's growth and profitability.

"We are excited to continue to help U.S. companies take advantage of the new opportunities presented by the changing international landscape as their trusted partner in international expansion," said Dr. Nair.

