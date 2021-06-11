Nucleus Research names Deltek a Leader in the 2021 ERP Value Matrix

"Despite the disruption wrought by last year's pandemic, Nucleus Research saw increased demand for ERP solutions across all industries, especially among midmarket companies. With workforces transitioning to work-from-home and hybrid set-ups, the pains of on premises solutions, disjointed systems, or manual processes now outweigh the costs of an ERP cloud migration for many businesses," author Isaac Gould, Research Manager at Nucleus Research , stated in the report.

Speaking of Deltek's position on the Value Matrix, Gould continued: "Deltek is a Leader in the 2021 ERP Value Matrix as its expertise in project-centric ERP systems continues to drive value and win contracts for its customers. As customers continue to choose Deltek for its leading project-based ERP systems and the vendor's expertise in its targeted verticals deepens, Nucleus expects Deltek to secure its position in future editions of the Value Matrix."

"We are thrilled to be recognized again by Nucleus Research, validating our position as a leader in ERP. The past year was challenging for many of our customers and it is our responsibility to respond to their changing needs and expectations. We continued delivering value to our customers, while accelerating new product & service delivery," said Warren Linscott, SVP of Product Strategy at Deltek. "We are very proud of what we have been able to do for the industries and customers we serve – thanks to how our team pivoted to better support our customers when they needed us the most. Earning a leader position in the Nucleus Matrix is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise."

The full research note and value matrix can be downloaded here.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

