Nucleus Vision Gets Patent for a Network-Agnostic Single Sign-On System

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Vision, an IoT-based technology startup, has received a patent for its network-agnostic Single Sign-On (SSO) system (Patent No: 10397787). The system uses a unique combination of phone number and device's ID. With this proprietary system, Nucleus Vision will provide a secure, hassle-free customer authentication.

Nucleus Vision has created a telecom-partner network to enable digital platforms to authenticate users through the new Single Sign-On system. The network uses encryption in data transit to ensure the security of information.

"In the wake of OTP and password thefts on the rise, there is a need for alternatives to the existing authentication models. By eliminating the need for OTPs and passwords, we are making user authentication more secure and user-friendly," says Abhishek Pitti, CEO of Nucleus Vision.

Password management and delay in receiving OTPs are two of the most common issues faced by users. A survey by Harris Interactive reports that 59% of users follow the unsafe practice of reusing passwords because they find it hard to remember them. Nucleus Vision's Single Sign-On system addresses these issues and poises to create a safer digital environment.

The global Single Sign-On market was $770 million in 2018 and is growing at a double-digit CAGR of 13.6% to reach $2.13 billion by 2025. Abhishek further said, "The adoption of Single Sign-On solutions is rapidly increasing in North America and the Asia-Pacific region including India, Japan, and China. This new invention will open new doors for Nucleus Vision."

Recently, Nucleus Vision has also received another patent for the world's first deterministic retail attribution system that helps retailers maximize and strengthen their omnichannel presence through data-driven decisions.

About Nucleus Vision:

Founded in 2014 at Harvard University, Nucleus Vision (https://www.nucleus.vision) is an end-to-end technology solutions provider that captures & provides previously inaccessible data to retailers & 'brick and mortar' businesses through blockchain & real-time sensor technology.

SOURCE Nucleus Vision