Nuclias Connect Solves On-Premise Wireless Woes With Free Management Software, Simple Setup

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link's new business networking solution, Nuclias Connect, is ready to solve the Wi-Fi problems that small and medium businesses face daily. Its latest offering reduces the complexity typically involved in setting up business and enterprise wireless connectivity for employees, guests, and contractors.

"One of the toughest challenges companies can face when setting up a network is knowing where to start. Some even use consumer mesh Wi-Fi systems for their offices," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Nuclias Connect takes away the complexity of buying and setting up servers while still providing businesses with the features they need, such as multiple SSIDs, VLAN configuration, administrative privileges, and more."

Launching this year, the Nuclias Connect solution joins a D-Link Nuclias business networking solution lineup that also features a lineup of cloud-managed switches and access points. Connect's on-premise solutions enable network administrators to manage all of their APs through free management software that easily installs and most modern computers or through an optional controller hub that includes the pre-installed software on it.

Additional network management tools and features include an array of reports, a single sign-on dashboard, captive portal, front desk ticket management, and payment gateway support.

Nuclias Connect Software Features

Free download

Windows and Linux Support

Manage up to 1000 APs

Free to download Nuclias Connect companion app for Android or iOS

Auto managed frequency bands and L2/L3 AP discovery

NAT Passthrough

Nuclias account Single Sign-On (SSO) for centralized management

Indoor and Outdoor Access Point Features

Dual-band throughput up to 1.2 Gbps

2x2 MU-MIMO with two spatial streams

1 x Gigabit LAN (supports PoE)

1 x RJ11 Phone line port

Power over Ethernet (PoE) 802.3af

Supports 16 SSIDs

Wall-mounted (Indoor Only)

Additional Outdoor Access Point Features

IP68 dust and waterproof certified housing

Resistant to temperatures between -30 and 60°C

GORE-TEX® Technology repels liquid water while allowing for heat and humidity dissipation

Pole-mounted

Availability and Pricing

Nuclias Connect Hub (DNH-100), Q1 2020, $239.99

Nuclias Connect Indoor Access Point (DAP-3666), Q1 2020, $469.99

Nuclias Connect Outdoor Access Point (DAP-2620), Q1 2020, TBD

