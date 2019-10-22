Nuclias, D-Link's New Cloud-Managed Networking Solution, Boasts Zero-Touch Deployment, Unlimited Scalability for MSPs, VARs, Security Integrators, and More

"Older cloud-managed networks struggled to meet the growing demand for secure, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi, often requiring additional setup, such as servers and firewalls, while lacking features, data insight, and the ability to easily scale," said Kia Mohseni, senior product line manager, at D-Link Systems, Inc. "Nuclias cloud-managed solutions offer zero-touch deployment on a one-hundred percent, true cloud-managed platform, plus unlimited scalability, and encrypted web communication between server and devices, while reducing the time and cost to set up an entire network under a single pane of glass."

D-Link's Nuclias cloud-managed solutions only require power and an Ethernet connection for setup. Once connected, IT staff can automatically push configuration files from the management platform to switches and access points. From there, all of the management, monitoring, and reporting takes place through the cloud, under the Nuclias portal. Additionally, D-Link is passing the cloud renewal fees onto the MSPs, VARs, and security integrators.

Nuclias Cloud-Managed Features

Zero-touch provisioning

Role-based administration

Auditable change logs

Authentication via customizable captive portal

Social login for Wi-Fi access

Report and data analysis

Intuitive web-based interface with multilingual support

Automatic monitoring and alerts

Over-the-web firmware upgrades

Searchable network-wide event log

Intuitive VLAN Configuration

Cloud-based RF Optimization

Remote cable testing

Limited lifetime warranty

Unlimited Scalability

End-to-end encryption between cloud server and Nuclias devices

Free first-year cloud license

99.9% SLA

Availability

Switches

DBS-2000 Cloud-Managed Switch Series

DBS-2000-10MP: 10-Port PoE (8x GE PoE, 2x SFP), 130W PoE Budget

DBS-2000-28: 28-Port (24x GE, 4x Combo GE/SFP Combo)

DBS-2000-28P: 28-Port PoE (24x GE PoE, 4x GE/SFP Combo) 193W PoE Budget

DBS-2000-28MP: 28-Port PoE (24x GE PoE, 4x GE/SFP Combo) 370W PoE Budget

DBS-2000-52: 52-Port (48x GE, 4x GE/SFP Combo)

DBS-2000-52MP: 52-Port (48x GE PoE, 4x GE/SFP Combo) 370W PoE Budget

Access Points

Indoor

DBA-1210P: 802.11ac Wave 2, 2x2 Concurrent Dual-Band, 802.3af PoE

DBA-2820P: 802.11ac Wave 2, 4x4 Concurrent Dual-Band, PoE (Expected Early 2020)

Outdoor

DBA-3620P: 802.11ac Wave 2, 2x2 Concurrent Dual-Band, 802.3af PoE, 6KV Surge Protection, 15KV ESD Protection (Expected Early 2020)

About D-Link

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit https://us.dlink.com/en/business.

D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019. D-Link. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dlink.com

