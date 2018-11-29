Nucor Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) increased the regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock by 5.3% to $0.40 per share from $0.38 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2018 and is Nucor's 183rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 46 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973. Over the past ten years, Nucor has returned more than $5 billion in capital to its stockholders in the form of base dividends, supplemental dividends and share repurchases.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and HBI/DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

