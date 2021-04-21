Nucor Invites You to Join Its First Quarter of 2021 Conference Call on the Web

News provided by

Nucor Corporation

Apr 21, 2021, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) first quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2021, followed by a question and answer session.  The event will be available on the Internet on April 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

What:   

Nucor's First Quarter of 2021 Conference Call


When:  

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 22, 2021


Where:  

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/40800 or at http://www.nucor.com 


How:     

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above


Archive: 

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nucor.com

Also from this source

Nucor Executive Vice President Ray Napolitan to Retire...

Nucor to Build New Tube Mill in Kentucky near its Gallatin Sheet...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics