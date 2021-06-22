Nucor Named GM Supplier of the Year for Third Year in a Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors Supplier of the Year for the third year in a row during a virtual ceremony held this morning. Nucor remains the only electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive this award.

"On behalf of Nucor's 27,000 teammates, I want to thank GM for this recognition. We value our relationship with GM, particularly working with them through the pandemic which presented challenges for both of our industries. We look forward to strengthening the partnership we have formed," said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "I would also like to congratulate our teammates for their focus on meeting the needs of our customers during a very unpredictable year."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics. This is the 29th year GM has honored suppliers with the Supplier of the Year Award.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct-reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nucor.com

