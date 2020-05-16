Nuctech X-ray Security Inspection System CX7555D passed two standard tests of the European Civil Aviation Conference ECAC

PARIS, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) recently announced that the Nuctech X-ray Security Inspection System CX7555D passed the Liquid Explosive Detection System (LEDS type C Standard 2) and Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB C1) standard tests.

Nuctech X-ray Security Inspection System CX7555D comes from the best proven CX products platform, which features the perfect image performance, ergonomic user interface and advanced dual-view design. With dual-view technology, vertical and horizontal scan images of the inspected package can be obtained at the same time, which improves the identification rate of dangerous contraband. Based on dual-energy X-ray imaging technology, high-precision effective atomic number signature of the test object can be obtained, thereby achieving excellent material discrimination and coloring, and possessing a high level of automatic auxiliary detection capabilities for explosives and narcotics. The product has been put into use in airports, customs, postal logistics, cruise terminals and other industries in more than 10 countries including Germany, Sweden, Russia, China, and Japan.

ECAC has set a strict test protocol. After passing the test, the CX7555D further perfected the combination of Nuctech's civil aviation equipment. As of now, Nuctech has already passed more than 50 ECAC standard tests on 19 types of equipment, covering almost all aviation security inspection product lines, including like luggage inspection, human security inspection, trace explosive detection, liquid inspection, metal detection, etc.,

Official website link for the European Civil Aviation Conference: https://www.ecac-ceac.org/cep

