NuCurrent and Klipsch Achieve Wireless Charging Milestones, Industry-Leading Performance in T5 II Series True Wireless Earphones

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the Klipsch T5 II ANC True Wireless earphones, NuCurrent announces a major industry milestone of having its wireless charging technology licensed in five models of the T5 II Series of True Wireless Earphones and the 2X Charging Mat.

"As the true wireless category continues to grow, we see that charging speed and reliability really matter to our customers," said Vlad Grodzinskiy, Sr. Product Manager for the Klipsch Lifestyle Division. "With the technology and expertise provided by NuCurrent, we know that Klipsch customers are getting the best possible experience from our T5 II Wireless Sport and ANC earphones."

Delivering charging speeds that are 2X faster than any hearable product in the industry, NuCurrent's technology is now available in the following Klipsch earphones:

Klipsch T5 II Wireless Sport earphones (Standard, McLaren & PGA Editions)

With NuCurrent's wireless charging technology, the Klipsch T5 II Wireless Sport earphones charge twice as fast as the next competitor on standard Qi chargers. This high-performance technology also provided Klipsch with the design freedom to use higher-quality, thicker materials, providing sleek-and-durable cases that look great while protecting the earphones.

Klipsch T5 II Wireless ANC earphones (Standard and McLaren Edition with 2X Charging Mat)

The recently-launched active noise cancelling (ANC) earphones also deliver wireless charging speeds twice as fast as the next competitor on standard Qi chargers. Additionally, these models achieve inductive power transfer through a metallic case, making the Klipsch T5 II ANC earphones' case the first one in the world to do so.

"It's one thing to develop industry-leading charging speeds as we did with the Klipsch T5 II Wireless Sport earphones, but we set the bar even higher with the ANC models by achieving those speeds with a metallic case," said NuCurrent Global Sales Director, Rob Diebold. "There's real proof that - with the right technology and expertise - wireless power can help product developers make products that are beautifully designed and incredibly useful."

The Klipsch T5 II Wireless ANC McLaren Edition earphones ship with the Klipsch 2X Charging Mat, which features one charging zone optimized for the Klipsch ANC earphone case and another charging zone for any Qi compatible phone.

"Having NuCurrent's technology power multiple Klipsch true wireless earphones is an important milestone in the wireless power industry," said Diebold. "This reinforces the value of our technology and our dominant position in successfully getting products to mass production with innovative OEM customers like Klipsch."

Klipsch T5 II wireless earphones can be purchased online: https://www.klipsch.com/wireless-headphones

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation. We have over 160 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, design flexibility and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company headquartered in Chicago, IL.



About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR.

Now in our 75th year, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.

