NUDESKIN Launches NUDESTIX x BEAUTY MAGNET

The NUDESTIX x BEAUTY MAGNET is a 5-in-1 patent, clinical-grade, magnetized professional skincare tool that works to refresh and invigorate your skin, while clearing your clogged pores, and maintaining gorgeous brows. The best part? The simple design features a convenient magnetic base that will keep your skin care tools organized and portable, so you'll never misplace them!

Founded and developed by esthetician, beauty guru, and on-air expert, Liz Kennedy, the BEAUTY MAGNET tool was born out of an urgency for easy at-home skin maintenance regimen. Liz recognized a common complaint from clients who regularly shared personal woes, not only asking how to maintain their skin at home, but that they were also constantly misplacing and damaging their expensive skin tools. This "skincare tool greatly enhances product penetration and are the best at-home resource a beauty enthusiast can have, but they don't work if you can't find them. The Beauty Magnet simplifies your routine and makes your day easier. If you get back even a fraction of the time you would have spent looking for your beauty tools, then I've done it right." Liz Kennedy, Beauty Magnet, Founder

The Beauty Magnet includes:

DermaRoller

Rose Quartz Face Roller

De-Puffing Eye Roller

Comedone Extractor

Precision Tweezer

The Beauty Magnet is available at www.nudestix.com retailing for $85 USD / $105 CAD. The Beauty Magnet will be available across all major USA, and Canadian retailer partners including Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Macys, Bloomingdales, Revolve, Beautylish, and globally at Sephora, The Hut Group, Shoppers Drug Mart, Beauty Bay, etc., to name a few via online, app, and in-store, as of August 15th, 2021 onward.

ABOUT NUDESKIN

NUDESKIN has only one promise: to make you feel great about your skin with a lineup of minimal effort/maximum impact multitaskers that packs a healthy dose of natural ingredients, is great for all skin types, gender-neutral, and makes your daily routine so easy. Each multi-tasking formula is optimized with dermatologist-approved good-for-skin ingredients to cleanse, detox, exfoliate and hydrate for a boost of fresh beauty. All NUDESKIN products are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and powered by high-performance botanical extracts without sulfates, synthetic fragrance, or parabens. From daily essentials to weekly treats, getting your glow on has never felt better. NUDESKIN is all you need to bare your nude beauty with confidence.

