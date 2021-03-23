nudge™ Launches All-Natural, Sustainable Oral Care Subscription Box That Takes Care Of Your Greatest Asset: Your Smile

Acting as your dental hygienist in a box, nudge™ is specifically designed for busy professionals to save time and money. "We want to help busy people get the most out of their oral care routine. Whether they want an easier way of going about their hygiene regiments, better ingredients, or less waste," noted E-Commerce Manager, Mathieu Comeau. "Taking great care of your teeth shouldn't be a hassle."

The plethora of options in the oral care aisle can be overwhelming and confusing. Research indicates category confusion around the best oral care regimen, which products are safe for the microbiome of the mouth, and what to look for in effective ingredients. "In the past, oral care has been a category that has flown under the radar with respect to ingredients...which is a bit confounding considering these are products we are literally put in our mouths," said Comeau. "It's hard to find quality and natural ingredients when looking at conventional oral care products on store shelves. nudge™ recognizes that products we put in our bodies should be treated with the utmost integrity applying clean-sourced, natural ingredients that are effective in oral health."

Honoring that sustainability is also important to their consumer audience, nudge™ specifically designed their products to reduce waste. Last year, 1.2 billion toothbrushes were thrown away in the U.S. These brushes are most often made of plastic that will take over 400 years to degrade. nudge™ is proud to include a 100% compostable bamboo brush in their subscription box as well as compostable silk floss in a reusable glass container.

nudge™ looks to put conscious oral care back on consumers radar without adding more work. Starting at as low as $19.99 a box, nudge™ offers multiple different subscription models based on your personal needs and oral care goals.

To learn more about nudge™, visit https://shopnudge.com/ or follow them on Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

To learn more about the products offered in the nudge™ subscription box, visit https://shopnudge.com/products/oral-care .

ABOUT NUDGE™

nudge™ is the push you needed to make better decisions. nudge™ is specifically designed to make your life easier, more sustainable and healthier. Dedicated to helping even the busiest person find time in their day to make better habits, nudge™ is proud to be a part of your daily routine. Learn more at https://shopnudge.com/ and tag us @shop_nudge on Instagram.

