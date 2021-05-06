Nudge Partners with Mastermind Toys to Empower Store Associates and Deliver Wonder-filled Customer Experiences

"I deeply believe the employee experience drives the customer experience, and the ability to have open, two-way communication and feedback from our play experts has allowed us to work together in new ways to deliver wonder for our customers," says Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys. "We pride ourselves on being customer-obsessed, and with the help of Nudge, we are learning about the challenges, celebrations, and experiences of our customers, allowing us to quickly innovate how we set the trends in retail."

Through its top-rated mobile app, Nudge provides Mastermind Toys with a reliable channel for sharing targeted, timely communications across their network of stores, which has a measurable impact on workforce engagement, confidence, and operational readiness. Nudge also makes it easy for employees to share their ideas and feedback in real-time, which enables the Mastermind Toys team to stay agile and pivot brand experiences. As Canadians reinvented the ways they work, live, learn, and play throughout the pandemic, Mastermind Toys relied on employee insights to quickly respond to new customer needs, like parents looking for educational resources to keep kids and young minds active and engaged during remote learning and lockdown restrictions.

Mastermind Toys deployed Nudge's easy-to-use platform in just two weeks, adding immediate value for associates and improving communication gaps across their store network. Associates were quick to use the Nudge app to problem solve, help each other hit sales goals, and inspire their peers with new ideas. Within two months, store associates had shared almost 9,000 ideas that helped inform everything from the launch of an industry-leading curbside pickup program to turning window displays into the new "impulse aisle" during store closures.

"Mastermind Toys' world-class in-store customer experience is brought to life by their passionate and dedicated play experts," said Jordan Ekers, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Nudge. "We're proud to partner with Mastermind Toys to empower store associates across the country and help take their customer experience to the next level – thanks to actionable employee insights."

About Mastermind Toys

Mastermind Toys began in 1984 as a 300-square-foot shop in Toronto that sold educational software for home computers. Since then it has grown into Canada's Authority on Play: the nation's biggest specialty toy and children's book retailer with 68 locations coast-to-coast and online. It is known for its world-class curation of toys, games, puzzles and books, along with its signature wrapping paper. In 2020 Mastermind Toys was named the Most Innovative Retailer Globally at the Toy & Game International Excellence Awards.

About Nudge

Nudge is the digital communications platform that improves workforce productivity for organizations with deskless or frontline employees. Backed by the highest user ratings in its category, Nudge provides employees with the information and tools they need to stay connected at work and reach organizational goals. Leading brands such as Staples, Compass Group, and Margaritaville rely on Nudge to communicate better, gather feedback faster, and harness actionable insights to drive better business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.nudgerewards.com.

