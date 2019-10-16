Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Earns Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction

WITTENBERG, Wis., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats earned the Medium (Sized) Company Award at the annual Greater Green Bay Chamber's Manufacturing Awards of Distinction ceremony on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019. This honor is awarded to companies that achieve excellence in manufacturing in the Northeastern Wisconsin area.

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats was honored, along with other exemplary area manufacturers, at a ceremony in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tanya Nueske, CEO of Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats and part of the 3rd generation of the Nueske family to be involved in the family's smokehouse business, was on hand to accept the award, along with her mother, Darlene Nueske, and members of Nueske's executive team.

Tanya Nueske, regarding Nueske's acceptance of the award, commented, "Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats' commitment to the quality of our product and to our community keeps both our family – and our employees – engaged and passionate about creating the fine quality smoked meats we're known for. We're grateful to be recognized as a stand-out manufacturer in Northeastern Wisconsin."

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a third-generation family-owned and -operated smokehouse located in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, is best known for their rich, flavorful Applewood Smoked Bacon and also creates a variety of smoked hams, poultry, sausages, and other fine smoked meats. The company has been in business since 1933 and remains family owned and operated, continuing to grow their product offerings and size of operations to meet consumer demand for high-quality specialty bacon and smoked meats.

