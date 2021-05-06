Nueske's Jalapeno & Cheese Beef Sticks Win National Award

WITTENBERG, Wis., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats has again captured a Gold sofi™ Award from The Specialty Food Association (SFA, former NASFT). The honor goes to Nueske's Jalapeno & Cheese Beef Sticks in the Jerky & Meat Snacks category.

"It is such an honor to receive the Gold sofi™ Award for a unique product that keeps with our tradition of high quality and outstanding flavor yet is outside our core product of applewood smoked bacon," said Tanya Nueske, President and CEO. "We are so appreciative of being recognized for our Jalapeno and Cheese Beef Sticks, as they are one of my personal favorites – meaty, spicy, cheesy with a delicious snap. Everyone at our smokehouse in Wisconsin takes great pride in receiving this highest level of recognition from our industry colleagues."

Each year, The Specialty Food Association appoints a panel of food professionals to sample and evaluate products in several categories representing the highest-quality, best-tasting gourmet foods from around the world. Nueske's Jalapeno & Cheese Beef Sticks are an applewood smoked, traditional lean all-beef sausage snack stick with a dash of jalapeno, cayenne pepper and real Wisconsin Cheddar cheese blended into every bite.

This is the 11th sofi™ Award over the past 20 years for the Wittenberg, Wisconsin-based smoked meats producer, including seven gold awards, two silvers, one bronze, and one Best New Product.

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a third-generation family-owned and operated smokehouse located in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, is best known for their rich, flavorful Applewood Smoked Bacon in addition to their variety of smoked hams, poultry, sausages, and other fine smoked meats. The company has been in business since 1933 and remains family-owned and operated, continuing to grow their product offerings and size of operations to meet consumer demand for high-quality specialty bacon and smoked meats.

SOURCE Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats

