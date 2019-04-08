Nuestra Vision Continues to Expand Premium Programming With Addition of Mexican Male Soccer League Tournament Following One Year on Air Celebration

" One of the most important things about this excellent addition to our channel is that it continues to give vision about our seriousness and commitment to the network to continue adding premium content, investing, and growing to become a staple within our target audience," said Victor Herrera, CEO of Nuestra Vision.

Nuestra Vision, who specializes in offering Mexican programming to Mexican, Mexican-American and Hispanic audiences living in the U.S., also recently celebrated its first-year broadcasting anniversary and will be present at NAB Show in Las Vegas, on April 7 - 10, 2019.

NAB Show brings together the entire digital ecosystem and is represented by professionals within the fields of television, cable, broadcasting, streaming, advertising, technology, communications, and many more, who will converge in Las Vegas for six days to further their careers, gain knowledge, experience cutting-edge training, get hands-on with the latest technology, and connect with industry trailblazers advancing the art, science and business of content.

About Nuestra Vision: Nuestra Vision debuted on November 2017. It is a part of América Móvil, a Forbes Global 2000 Mexican Telecommunications Corporation. Nuestra Vision, which translates to "Our Vision," shows original programming featuring Movies, News provided by UNO TV and Sports News provided by Claro Sports, as well as Live Sporting events which will be broadcasted directly from Mexico. To learn more about Nuestra Vision and its offerings, visit https://NuestraVision.tv/ .

It's no secret that Hispanic Americans make up one of the largest, fastest growing demographics in the U.S. market. Now, as a television station representative, you have a new, highly personalized way to reach this sought-after audience. Become a Nuestra Vision affiliate, and gain access to thousands of titles and unique programming for Mexicans, Mexican-Americans and Hispanics living in your DMA. Contact Nuestra Vision today to learn more at info@NuestraVision.tv .

SOURCE Nuestra Vision

