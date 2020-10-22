NUG Introduces The First-Ever Inhalable CBN Product Line to the California Cannabis Market

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUG (the "Company" or "NUG") a leading vertically integrated California producer of cannabis concentrates, edibles, and flower, is pleased to introduce the first-ever verified inhalable CBN product line to the California legal cannabis market. The new CBN product line will consist of the first-ever CBN/THCA Sugar and CBN/THCA Infused Pre-Roll.

NUG's CBN / THC Infused Product Line 'Silk Pajamas'

"The team at NUG takes access to the highest quality recreation and relief for our customers very seriously. Finding a way to isolate CBN and gain the benefits of rest and focus from this compound was a long road for NUG lab. I'm so proud of the innovation and work the team put into formulating and testing these products. Their commitment to excellence for our customers really shines, especially in moments like these," said Ted Whitney, Director of Operations at NUG.

NUG's world-class cannabis extraction team at ("the Lab" or "NUG lab"), has been working on developing these products for the last two years and is thrilled to finally be able to bring them to the California consumer at scale. Led by NUG Lab's, Purification Lab Manager, Joel Reiss, the Lab was able to successfully create the purification process that produces this new cannabinoid (CBN) isolate. "CBN isolate is so new to our team we don't even fully understand how it affects our own bodies," said Joel Reiss. Very few entities have isolated this compound and brought it to market and none as a verified inhalable product. NUG's internal unofficial trials have yielded positive reviews and NUG is very excited to start sharing CBNs effects with their customers.

Alissa Berihu, Director of Product Development at NUG, has parlayed the success of NUG's diamond-infused pre-rolls and dabbable concentrates into two new items for their fans, CBN infused sugar and a CBN and THCa infused pre-rolls. "Staying centered and getting enough rest can be a challenge while balancing work and family life. I am passionate about seeking out natural solutions and am excited to share these plant-derived pathways to deeper rest and relaxation. I hope everyone loves these new products as much as we do!"

ABOUT CBN

Cannabinol, or CBN, is a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis and is derived from tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa). Along with many other benefits, preliminary CBN research has indicated it to be an effective sleep aid prolonging sleep time, especially when combined with THC.[1]

ABOUT CBN/THCA 'SILK PAJAMAS' SUGAR (GG4)

For years, THC and terpene-rich concentrates have redefined what it means to experience cannabis. Realizing that two is generally better than one, NUG is pushing the game forward again with our new CBN/THCA 'Silk Pajamas' GG4 Sugar. To make it, we've combined the mouth-coating flavor of our GG4 terp sauce with our THCA/CBN isolate. We have created a dab that is deeply flavorful, ridiculously strong, and undeniably relaxing.

ABOUT CBN/THCA INFUSED 'SILK PAJAMAS' PRE-ROLL (GG4)

There are times when you want to take a little puff, and there are times when you want to get undeniably and immovably stoned. When it's time to take it there, NUG's 'Silk Pajamas' GG4 Pre-Roll is designed to get you where you're going. We start with a bed of our in-house cultivated GG4, a strain already known for high potency and heavy effects. Then we blend it with our THCA/CBN isolate to deliver an undeniably powerful, full-body stone every time.

ABOUT NUG

NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically integrated California cannabis company. We work to normalize the cannabis experience by providing recreation and relief to our customers while we grow our community, team, and cannabis.

CONTACTS

SALES CONTACTS

Sandy Enea

Phone: (925) 200 9729

Email: [email protected]

Ted Whitney, VP of Operations

Phone: (720) 629 6396

Email: [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Philippe Van Nieuwenhuyse, Content Coordinator

Phone: (510) 882 2152

Email: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

This product contains THC which is a schedule I controlled substance. Please keep out of reach of children and animals. THC and/or products containing THC may only be possessed or consumed by persons 21 years of age or older unless the person is a qualified patient. The intoxicating effects of cannabis can be delayed up to two hours. Cannabis use while pregnant or breastfeeding may be harmful. Consumption of cannabis impairs your ability to drive and/or operate machinery. Please use extreme caution.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA; This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

