NuGen Partners With Hope & Main to Support East Bay Families

NuGen Capital's founder and CEO, David Milner, saw an opportunity to collaborate with Hope & Main as both of the organizations' missions align with sustainability across two sectors, renewable energy and food systems. With a business model formed around sustaining the local economy, including job creation, providing lease revenue to farmers, generating clean energy into the grid, and supporting education in the renewable energy sector, it "just makes sense" to team up with Hope & Main to assist in maintaining the food-service workforce otherwise displaced by the COVID-19 crisis and the dining restrictions, as well as supporting local farmers, fishers and purveyors for the meal ingredients.

Through the community supported meal share option that is part of the Nourish Our Neighbors program, NuGen will be able to support East Bay area residents with 100 nutritious meals, with an additional 100 meals being provided to their internal staff. David Milner shares, "We realize there is a much greater demand for assistance due to COVID-19 and we are calling on local businesses who are able to support this mission. Our neighbors need help. What's better than helping your neighbors and employees at the same time?"

Hope & Main's President & Founder, Lisa Raiola says, "The best way to ensure ongoing support for food insecure families is to engage the broader community in the challenges around food access, and to have them understand that this problem does not disappear when the pandemic recedes. We are thankful for David's support as well as for his insight into the need for a sustainable approach. Nourish Our Neighbors gives folks a way to assist their neighbors and support local food businesses simply by making the choice to purchase one meal a week that enables them to contribute to a more equitable food system."

For more information on Hope & Main's Nourish Our Neighbors Program, please visit their website http://www.hopeandmain.org/nourish-our-neighbors or contact Ali Montagnon for further information.

About NuGen Capital

NuGen Capital Management owns, operates and develops renewable energy projects and invests in real estate conducive to energy generation. NuGen invests in grid-connected and behind the meter utility large-scale solar projects. Real estate investments include large parcels of land and commercial properties where solar energy and battery storage are viable. Based in Rhode Island, NuGen seeks opportunities where renewable energy policies encourage job creation and energy sustainability. www.nugencapital.com

About Hope & Main

Hope & Main is Rhode Island's first and among the nation's largest non-profit food business incubators. Since opening their doors in 2014, Hope & Main has helped to license over 250 food businesses. Their mission is to empower an inclusive community of entrepreneurs to launch and cultivate thriving food businesses that are the foundation of a more just, sustainable, and resilient local food economy.

http://www.hopeandmain.org

