NuLeaf Naturals Celebrates National CBD Day

The market leader of premium hemp extracts is celebrating the fifth annual holiday and sharing more on the variety of wellness benefits that people and pets can experience with CBD

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLeaf Naturals – an established industry innovator and producer of organic cannabinoid products – is here to help you celebrate National CBD Day with special offers found here . August 8 recognizes the natural hemp product that has been gaining a lot of attention for a variety of reported wellness benefits.

NuLeaf Naturals offers a range of CBD products and cannabinoid products in the form of oils (for people and pets), plant-based soft gels and topicals.

"NuLeaf Naturals is excited with the advancements that CBD has made nationally in the last several years," says NuLeaf Naturals CEO Ian Kelly. He continues, "We have always believed in natural and non-addictive solutions, and the establishment of National CBD Day signifies that more and more people are recognizing the value of cannabinoids. We will continue to educate the public about CBD while offering a range of products to assist people in their individual wellness journeys."

Currently, there are over 100 cannabinoids known in the cannabis plant that are being scientifically investigated for their health benefits, with the most common being CBD. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most recognized and widely studied non-psychoactive cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system, and more, to assist the body in maintaining homeostasis. Studies show it typically aids in pain, inflammation, anxiety reduction and improvements in sleep.

NuLeaf Naturals offers a range of CBD products and cannabinoid products in the form of oils (for people and pets), plant-based soft gels and topicals. With over 25,000 highly rated customer reviews, the established industry innovator is committed to creating safe, consistent and effective products, made from organic ingredients grown in the US. They use independent labs to confirm their products are free of pesticides, herbicides, mold, fungi, heavy metals and mycotoxins. The testing also guarantees their products contain the optimal amount of cannabinoids and terpenes. In addition, NuLeaf Naturals' facilities are ISO certified and its products are manufactured according to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

For more information, visit nuleafnaturals.com and use their store locator to find NuLeaf Naturals' CBD and other products near you.

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals' ultimate goal is to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

SOURCE NuLeaf Naturals