NuLeaf Naturals Reduces Prices To Increase Accessibility to High-Quality CBD

Founded in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals' longevity and expertise in this space has enabled it to scale and continue offering the highest quality products at the best prices. With a goal of access over profits, the brand is proud to help even more people (and pets) live happier, healthier lives.

"Price shouldn't stand in the way of wellness. NuLeaf Naturals has been a leader in the CBD space for almost a decade now, and with this comes a great responsibility," said NuLeaf Naturals' CEO Ian Kelly. "As our category continues to grow and more companies and brands join the fold, we welcome the competition, but more importantly, we want CBD buyers to be aware of what they could inadvertently be consuming. Several of these brands are trying to lure consumers with low prices attached to low-quality products."

As the popularity of CBD and interest in additional cannabinoids like CBN, CBC and CBG grows, NuLeaf Naturals feels it has a responsibility to continue to lead the industry in the right direction. Upon entering the CBD industry, the team was faced with the unique challenge of trying to establish a benchmark for quality in the absence of an outside regulatory entity. At this critical juncture, NuLeaf Naturals decided to meet the FDA's standards for regulated supplements. This was because the company believed — and still does — that the CBD industry would one day see federal regulation.

"It helped that from the start, we knew exactly what we stood for and who we are as a company. In line with our mission, we decided that we wouldn't settle for anything less than the most rigorous standards. And we knew that the only way to guarantee those standards while making our products accessible to consumers at the best possible price was by controlling the means of production," Ian Kelly went on to say.

Without the oversight and regulation of the FDA, sub-par products with cheaper and less effective additives are being introduced into the industry. NuLeaf Naturals has always behaved as though it was regulated – providing Certificate of Analysis (COAs) before they were ever required, and demonstrating a commitment to quality by earning ISO and cGMP certifications. Furthermore, to guard against poor quality and ineffective CBD products and to keep consumers safe, it is making sure that pure and effective high-quality products are accessible to all. Price should not stand in the way of wellness.

Since its inception, NuLeaf Naturals has worked vigorously to ensure it offers first-class products. Taking the time to build a state of the art facility and develop comprehensive quality processes, and to grow a strong domestic supply chain, has allowed the cannabinoid manufacturer to scale production to the point where it can now lower prices while delivering the same high-quality products.

"Every part of our process is meticulous, yet invaluable. Not only do we produce the highest quality CBD products on the market, but now, thanks to our infrastructure and cost structure, we are making them available at the best possible price," added Kelly

