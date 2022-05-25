NuLeaf Naturals To Present a Suite of Superior CBD Products at White Label World Expo

The market leader of premium hemp extracts is the contract manufacturer for two CBD brands that will be exhibiting at this week's White Label World Expo

DENVER, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLeaf Naturals – one of the leading cannabinoid plant-based softgel manufacturers – will be showcasing a variety of wellness products at the White Label World Expo this week. Held in Las Vegas May 25 and 26, the expo features thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers from across the globe. Plant-based cannabinoid softgels manufactured by NuLeaf Naturals will be featured via the brands Blessed CBD and FAB CBD.

"Blessed CBD and FAB CBD are two brands that have entrusted us with manufacturing products that will stand out amongst the competition," explains NuLeaf Naturals CEO Ian Kelly. "At NuLeaf Manufacturing, we are dedicated to driving brand growth with market-ready products. We are here to support all size brands with the purest, highest quality plant-based softgels. We know those attending the White Label World Expo will be drawn to these wellness offerings."

NuLeaf Naturals stood out to become the contract manufacturer of record for Blessed CBD and FAB CBD thanks, in part, to their use of plant-based capsules. Many wellness brands use bovine or gelatin–based capsules for their supplement products. However, in doing so, they may be inadvertently excluding themselves from a substantial portion of the consumer market. Vegans, vegetarians and consumers of certain religions, for instance, take great care to ensure the products they consume are free of animal byproducts and are unlikely to buy any supplements or softgels made with gelatin. Further, vegan capsules are typically more shelf stable than their animal-based counterparts due to the latter's higher moisture content. With this, NuLeaf Naturals ensures that they are offering the highest quality products while also attracting and winning the loyalty of more consumer segments, which often find themselves excluded by traditional supplement product companies.

The CBD industry is one of the most rapidly growing wellness categories, with the CBD market size expected to increase by $30 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to technavio.com. Top online sellers, retailers and distributors representing major companies and ecommerce platforms like Ebay, Amazon, Etsy and Shopify will be on the hunt for distinguishable brands and products, like those offered from NuLeaf Naturals through Blessed CBD and FAB CBD.

NuLeaf Naturals' organic hemp plants are grown in the United States with pristine water and harvested at peak perfection. They control the entire farming and production process from seed to shelf to guarantee their products are of the highest quality. Specifically for their white label products, NuLeaf Naturals' proprietary full spectrum whole plant extract contains high concentrations of the selected cannabinoid and significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids to maximize wellness benefits.

NuLeaf Naturals' facilities are ISO-certified, and products are produced in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Further, they use independent labs to confirm purity and potency, ensuring consumers are ingesting safe and effective ingredients. For more information, visit their website at https://nuleafmanufacturing.com/ .

About NuLeaf Naturals Manufacturing

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. With their relentless approach to quality and premium, naturally sourced ingredients, they're dedicated to supporting business growth with a white label and private label cannabinoid supplement that will set your brand apart.

About Blessed CBD

Enigmaa Ltd., operating as Blessed CBD, is one of the leading online retailers of hemp-derived CBD products in the U.K. The company provides a hemp-derived CBD marketplace with a wide variety of high-quality products and formulas, affordable pricing, rapid dependable shipping, and surprisingly personable customer service. Blessed CBD has been featured as the best UK CBD brand in several publications including The Mirror, Reader's Digest, and Maxim Magazine.

About FAB CBD

Since 2017, FAB CBD has been on a mission to craft pure and potent CBD products so that customers can live a preventative wellness lifestyle. The brand uses premium supplementation, science, and innovation to formulate high-quality products through FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets. FAB CBD's top-shelf product line includes:

Clean full-spectrum CBD oils that come in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg, and in delicious, bright flavors like vanilla, citrus, berry, mint, and natural.

Topical CBD Cream that's silky, smooth, and non-greasy.

"Anytime" and "Nighttime" CBD Gummies that are expertly crafted so that you can easily take your CBD day and night.

Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve with a heating and cooling action.

CBD+CBG Oil that's become a gold standard in the CBD industry.

Calm & Cool Crunchy Dog Treats that your pup will be sure to love.

AND COMING SOON — Complete Cannabinoid Vegan Softgels that will be a game-changer in how consumers take CBD.

