NuLife Ventures Introduces Hydrogen Water to its Product Line

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLife Ventures announces the launch of a new range of hydrogen water products to the US market. The new range consists of four primary products: Echo H2 Pitcher, Echo H2 Machine, Echo H2 Server, and Echo H2 Ultimate.

"Hydrogen water products are a welcome addition to NuLife Ventures' commitment to harness advanced technologies to the benefit of health and wellness of our customers," said William Resides, CEO. "The health benefit claims of hydrogen water are backed by 12 years of research, and approximately 700 studies," he added.

Echo H2 Hydrogen Water Machines

These products are already available from Independent Brand Partners in the US. The latest product, Echo H2 Ultimate, will become available in a matter of weeks. Retail prices start at $1,195.00 for the Echo H2 Pitcher, $2,495.00 for the Echo H2 Server, and $2,795.00 for the Echo H2 Machine.

"These hydrogen water machines are consistent with our mission statement of bringing best in class products to market that help people lead longer and healthier lives," said Dr. Joey Bird, co-founder, and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board. He went on to say, "These products intentionally make hydrogen water with no additives or pH changes. These machines avoid any unhealthy or dangerous processes. The result is healthy hydrogen water."

About NuLife Ventures

NuLife Ventures' mission is to harness advanced technologies to redefine health and longevity. We represent best-in-class products that enable people to lead longer, healthier lives.

Information on NuLife Ventures and hydrogen water machines and products can be found at https://nulifeventures.com.

Media Contact

Bob Doran

(800) 398-9842 ext. 101

[email protected]

Disclaimer: Products sold by NuLife Ventures are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE NuLife Ventures

Related Links

https://nulifeventures.com

