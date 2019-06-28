Nulo CEO and Founder Michael Landa receives EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 Award in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nulo, one of the fastest-growing super-premium pet foods and an industry leader in pet nutrition and innovation, announced today that its CEO and founder, Michael Landa, has won the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award in Central Texas for the consumer products and retail category. This is Landa's second nomination and first win.

Now in its 33rd year, the awards program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries, and is widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S. It recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Landa was announced the winner in Central Texas after selection by a panel of independent judges at a special gala event on Thursday, June 27 at the J.W. Marriott in Austin, Texas.

"I founded Nulo nine years ago on the principle that nutrition is just as important to a dog's or cat's well-being as the love we show them as pet parents," Landa said. "Our rapid growth since then shows that millions of other pet owners around the country share in that belief. The stories I hear about how Nulo has changed pets' lives are the driving force behind why we do what we do. I'm honored that Ernst & Young chose to recognize our commitment to nutritional excellence, innovation and, ultimately, our pets."

Landa has been involved in the pet industry in several capacities for nearly 20 years. He launched a pet-sitting and dog-walking company in 2001 in Los Angeles, which grew to become the one of the nation's largest pet services businesses. Years later, Landa began to notice that an increasing number of dogs and cats under his company's care required insulin shots to manage their diabetes. His observation—which has since been validated through commissioned food studies and industry research—eventually led to Nulo's founding. The company's ongoing commitment to super-premium food recipes for dogs and cats has led to rapid year-over-year growth and drawn the attention of dozens of Olympians, elite athletes, celebrities and global events such as Spartan, the world's largest obstacle race and endurance brand.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards. Award winners will be announced at the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 16, 2019.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In Central Texas, sponsors also include Broadway Bank, Colliers International, ADP, Bridgepoint Consulting, Watkins Insurance Group, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Pierpont Communications, Austin Business Journal and San Antonio Business Journal.

About Nulo

Nulo is a privately-owned, premium pet food manufacturer founded on the concept of species-specific pet food recipes that are high in meat protein, grain-free, have low glycemic carbohydrates and contain a patented probiotic for immune and digestive health. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nulo has been recognized as a "Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand" by Forbes Magazine, ranked #105 on Entrepreneur's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America", landed at #520 on the Inc. 5000 "Growth Leaders of 2017" and was one of the 100 Buzziest U.S. Food & Beverage Brands.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the

contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. For more information, visit ey.com/eoy.

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most

dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

