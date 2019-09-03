Nulo Pet Food Encourages Pet Parents to "Know Better"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nulo Pet Food, one of the fastest-growing super-premium pet foods in the U.S. continues its quest to advance the conversation surrounding nutritional pet food for dogs and cats with the launch of their latest campaign, "Know Better". Featuring inspiring stories of Nulo's world class pet parents and athlete ambassadors – Michael Phelps, Gus Kenworthy, Dana Vollmer and Jordan Hicks – the "Know Better" campaign includes four separate :30 TV spots.

Life experiences provide wisdom and whether it's fighting to speak up about mental health, fighting for equality, for working moms or speaking out against stereotypes, each athlete has battled the labels of society and they have come to "know better" than to believe everything that people tell them. They practice this same standard when it comes to getting the facts about pet food nutrition.

"Over the past year we've seen large lobbyist-encumbered organizations scare pet consumers with their unscientific conjectures, making sweeping claims about 'good' and 'bad' pet food," said Michael Landa, Nulo Founder & CEO. "With so much confusion, it's no wonder even the most nutrition-savvy athletes came to us with questions about pet food ingredients. At Nulo, we've always been committed to inspiring pet parents to live healthier together with their pets, starting with nutrition – but when we noticed there was an overwhelming amount of inaccurate information out there on basic pet nutrition, we knew we had to do better."

"The 'Know Better' campaign speaks to the core of our company philosophy and it's why I founded Nulo ten years ago," Landa continues, "I wanted the very best for my dog, Max, and I refused to believe that healthier pet food couldn't be made. I knew better than to follow the common industry practices of taking shortcuts, skimping on meat and adding fillers to our pets' food."

Nulo's unconventional campaign moves away from the traditional formulaic pet food advertising with these impactful and inspirational spots, aimed to empower consumers to learn more about pet food nutrition so they can live healthier together with their pets.

The "Know Better" spots will air on broadcast channels in select markets with additional promotion across print, outdoor, digital and social advertising. Messaging will drive to Nulo's website where pet parents can learn more about pet food, how to identify quality ingredients and why Nulo is different – in more ways than one.

#About Nulo: Nulo is a privately-owned, premium pet food manufacturer founded on the concept of species-specific pet food recipes that are high in animal-based protein, low in carbs, have low glycemic ingredients and contain a patented probiotic for immune and digestive health. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nulo has been recognized, among other accolades, as a "Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand" by Forbes Magazine. Alongside more than 20 world-class athletes and ambassadors, Nulo inspires pet parents to be Healthier Together™ with their dogs and cats. Nulo can be found nationwide at Independent pet retailers and PetSmart and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com. Visit Nulo.com for more product information and inspirational stories from our ambassadors.

