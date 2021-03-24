Nulogy Appoints Supply Chain Industry Veteran Hank Canitz as Vice President, Industry Solutions

Canitz to provide unmatched industry insight and expertise to further Nulogy's position as a leader in supply chain solutions

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced that it has appointed Hank Canitz as its Vice President, Industry Solutions. With more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Canitz brings his expertise building high-performance operations to Nulogy's leadership team, and will be working closely with the sales, marketing, product management and customer success teams. Canitz's role will be instrumental in guiding Nulogy's product development and market positioning to accelerate the value that Nulogy can deliver to world-class consumer brands, third-party logistics companies and contract manufacturers and packagers.

Previously, Canitz served as head of product and industry marketing at Logility, where he was responsible for leading product marketing for Logility's SaaS platform. Canitz joins Nulogy to actively shape its solutions and market leadership position.

"The supply chain space has been significantly disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Canitz. "With industry leaders working hard to modernize supply chains to meet consumer demands while simultaneously trying to prepare for the next global disruption, now is a pivotal time in supply chain solutions for providers to be stepping up to help navigate these complicated waters. I look forward to being a part of the team that helps Nulogy's customers do just that."

"Hank's expertise in our industry is unmatched," said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "His proven leadership and experience in the supply chain industry are ideally suited to Nulogy's needs as we continue to grow and as the needs of our customers continue to shift. As a leading supply chain practitioner and technology evangelist, it's a privilege to have him join our leadership team."

Canitz has also held senior leadership roles at ConAgra Foods, Brunswick Corporation and Verizon, where he helped strategize, develop and execute go-to-market strategies for products that served supply chain leaders across a number of industries. He also has extensive experience developing and marketing business solutions with leading enterprise software providers, including SAP, Oracle, QAD and Infor.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.

