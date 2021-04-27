Nulogy named Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics. The list, which is curated annually, recognizes 100 logistics IT companies whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics and supply chain challenges, and whose customer successes are well-documented.

Nulogy's cloud-based solution is purpose-built to digitally transform supply chain ecosystems and improve visibility and collaboration between consumer brands and their external suppliers. By enabling the capture and flow of accurate, real-time data from contract packaging and manufacturing shop floors, both brands and suppliers gain instant access to actionable insights through the Nulogy platform. As disruption continues to be a common theme among supply chains, Nulogy enables its customers to operate with agility and respond more quickly to market fluctuations.

"At Nulogy, we take pride in delivering solutions that provide concrete business value to our customers by synchronizing supply chains," said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the fragility of our supply chains and highlighted the need for solutions that can deliver products to consumers more reliably and with less waste. This recognition by Inbound Logistics is not just a testament to the hard work of the Nulogy team, but is also indicative of a growing market desire for supply chain resilience."

"The disruptions of the past year remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through investments in technology," said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics. "Improving end-to-end visibility, achieving closer integration with value chain partners, establishing inventory scalability and fostering more transparent partner communication have clearly become survival issues for many. Nulogy was selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider because its solutions address these critical needs and help companies move along the continuum to truly becoming demand driven enterprises."

Every year, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from a pool of more than 400 companies. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI and ease of implementation.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .





