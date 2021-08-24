Nulogy Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

Nulogy supply network solution recognized for bolstering CPG external supply chain performance

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, has been named a winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Supply Chain Management Solution category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards® for its supply network collaboration platform, which enables brand manufacturers to build responsive and agile external supply chains to navigate an unpredictable and rapidly evolving consumer market.

The Nulogy platform enables multi-enterprise data visualization and process collaboration between a brand manufacturer and its contract manufacturing and co-packing partners, enabling vastly improved visibility, collaboration, and communication throughout the external supply chain. Through supply chain digitization, brand manufacturers can partner more closely with their external partners to bring new products to market faster, more responsively, and with greater accuracy and efficiency.

The Nulogy platform is running in the upstream supply chain of four out of five Gartner Supply Chain Masters and 100% of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies listed in the Gartner 2021 Global Top 25 Supply Chain Report, improving collaboration and accelerating time-to-market across global multi-enterprise supply chain business networks.

This year's judges called the Nulogy solution "an innovative supply chain technology to make a significant impact within the manufacturing processes for companies and their external suppliers. This level of transparency and optimization helps everyone win!"

"Consumer packaged goods brands play a critical role in delivering the products that we use and enjoy every day," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Our vision at Nulogy is to build resilience into their global supply chains through the use of cutting-edge technology, and this award validates our ongoing efforts to create a digital solution that will evolve supply chain performance around the world."

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA . For more information about Nulogy, please visit www.nulogy.com .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract manufacturing and co-packing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software platform allows fast-moving consumer goods brands and their contract suppliers to unleash innovation and accelerate brand growth.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

