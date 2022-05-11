Number 9 Collection Announces Release of Premium Flower Buds in New Eighth-Ounce Packaging

Flowers are hand-selected for quality and flavor

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Number 9 Collection (www.number9collection.com), an all-natural, sustainable, sun-grown cannabis farm in Massachusetts, announced the availability of premium cannabis flowers packaged individually in popular eighth of an ounce containers. Commonly referred to a "buds" or "nuggets," these flowers are specially selected for their size, density, and terpene profiles.

The No9 Collection is grown in natural sunlight, and the company is committed to using environmentally-friendly farming methods including the use of on-site artesian well water, natural amendments, and organic farming practices. This results in ultra-clean plants with robust and unique terpene characteristics.

The company's licensed, 14+ acre cultivation is based in the agriculture-rich community of Wareham, MA, along Buzzards Bay. The bay's unique microclimate provides a longer growing season and the perfect setting for the cultivation of high-quality, sun-grown crops.

The new "eighths" are a common weight measurement used when selling cannabis. It equates to one-eighth (⅛) of an ounce by weight, which is a standardized amount typically sold by cannabis shops and dispensaries.

The No9 Collection takes pride in producing cannabis flowers that are uniquely rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. While some customers simply purchase cannabis with the highest THC content they can find, sophisticated consumers are now realizing that the cannabinoid content and the interaction of those specific compounds are much more important than just the THC levels.

By growing specific proprietary strains in an all-natural environment, the No9 Collection has produced some of the most complex and satisfying crops in Massachusetts. As a result, its inventory often rapidly sells out.

The No9 Collection is usually available at finer dispensaries across the state, including: The Great Barrington Dispensary, Seagrass in Salem, Solar Therapeutics in Somerset and Seekonk, Elev8 in Athol, United Cultivation in Ashby, and Diem in Lynn and Worcester. If your favorite dispensary doesn't carry the No9 Collection, ask the store manager to order some and it can usually be delivered within a few days. Remember, cannabis may only be purchased legally through a licensed dispensary by adults at least 21 years of age.

About The No9 Collection

The No9 Collection is part of the Coastal Cultivars portfolio of businesses that includes local cultivation, craft cannabis products, retail store operations, and consulting services. With decades of experience in the licensed cannabis industry, the Coastal Cultivars team brings together extensive local and national expertise to offer its customers best-in-class products and a customer-first retail experience. The team is proud to be part of a progressive movement working to ensure safe cannabis access for consumers, and supports sustainable cannabis cultivation through the Sun and Soil initiative.

