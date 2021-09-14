Number of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck Declines Despite Pandemic

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 63% of Americans would experience financial difficulty if their paychecks were delayed for a week, according to results from the 2021 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA). This is a decrease from the 69 percent of individuals who indicated they were living paycheck to paycheck in the 2020 survey conducted during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is essential that employees across America do what they can to get the most out of each paycheck," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association. "Individuals can use the tools offered on the NPW website to learn how to better understand their pay and maximize their earnings."

The annual APA survey asked respondents how difficult it would be to meet their current financial obligations if their paychecks were delayed for a week. Approximately 13,884 respondents, more than 63 percent, said they would find it either somewhat or very difficult to meet their financial obligations.

On its National Payroll Week website, the APA offers educational resources and tools to help employees better understand how to maximize strategic savings from their paychecks. Maximizing your paycheck can boost take-home pay, increase savings, and maximize employer-provided benefits.

"A company's people are its most valued asset, which is why timely, accurate compensation remains a key component to a healthy workforce," said John Ayala, President, ADP Employer Services, North America. "The APA's 'Getting Paid in America' survey underscores the increasing importance of payroll professionals in today's evolving environment."

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 6-10. Over 22,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.



