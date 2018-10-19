Number of passengers at Ontario International Airport climbed 14% in September and 13% in first nine months of year

The number of arriving and departing passengers totaled than more 420,000 last month, up from 369,000 in September a year ago. The total included more than 402,000 domestic passengers, nearly 12% more than the 360,000 in September 2017. The number of international travelers doubled to 17,842 from 8,772 in September last year.

"The steady increases in passenger volume show that air carriers and travelers have great faith in Ontario as a viable aviation gateway in Southern California," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our customers are sophisticated travelers who know a first-rate airport when they see it and demand the best services and amenities. We promise to work hard every day to exceed their expectations."

From January through September, more than 3.7 million travelers moved through ONT, an increase of 13.3% over the same period last year. The number of passengers on domestic flights grew by 12% to 3.6 million while international passenger volume climbed 48.6% to nearly 158,000.

Increasing confidence among airlines and air travelers continues to drive ONT's steady year-over-year growth as carriers introduce new commercial service.

JetBlue launched nonstop service to New York City in early September. A month earlier, Frontier Airlines began daily service to Florida. Last week, Delta Air Lines announced it will add nonstop service to its Atlanta hub in the spring. Meanwhile, the completion of multi-million dollar upgrades of the airport's dining and retail concessions has brought new, popular amenities to ONT passengers.

The airport's cargo business also continued to grow at a double-digit pace last month. Commercial freight and mail rose 12.4% in September to more than 61,000 tons, up from 54,000 tons in September last year. In the first nine months of 2018, cargo tonnage grew to 544,700 tons from almost 463,000 tons a year ago, an increase of 17.7%.

"The continued strong performance in both passenger and cargo volumes validates the tremendous commitment and efforts of our staff and leadership team in the two years since the airport's return to local control," said OIAA Commissioner Jim Bowman.

September 2018 September 2017 % Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % Change Passenger Traffic Domestic 402,838 360,384 11.8% 3,604,155 3,214,946 12.1% International 17,842 8,772 103.4% 157,896 106,244 48.6% Total 420,680 369,156 14.0% 3,762,051 3,321,190 13.3% Air Cargo (Tons) Freight 59,052 52,270 13.0% 521,705 441,754 18.1% Mail 2,412 2,420 -0.3% 22,996 21,225 8.3% Total 61,463 54,690 12.4% 544,701 462,979 17.7%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 18 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 64 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Executive Director, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

https://www.flyontario.com

