Number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During September, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has allotted 111,250 common shares within the company's warrant program issued in 2017. Thus, as of September 30, 2020, the number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 49,941,584.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

