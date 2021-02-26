STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Medivir has changed during February 2021 as a result of the previously announced rights issue and over-allotment option and which in total resulted in an increase of 27,847,833 class B shares.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 52,135,651 shares in Medivir, of which all are class B shares with in total 52,135,651 corresponding voting rights.

For additional information, please contact

Yilmaz Mahshid, CEO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is such information that Medivir AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 26 February 2021 at 08:00 CET through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

