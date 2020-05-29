UPPSALA, Sweden, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Orexo AB (publ.) has changed as a result of the cancellation of 842,971 class C shares, which was resolved at the Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2020.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 34,710,639 ordinary shares and the same number of votes in the company.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Manager





Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00





E-mail: [email protected]







About Orexo

Develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product Zubsolv® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844,8 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 5.30 pm CET on May 29, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-orexo,c3123315

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Orexo