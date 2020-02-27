Number of Student Data Breaches, Ransomware Attacks Nearly Triple in Last Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report released today by the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, The State of K-12 Cybersecurity: 2019 Year in Review , public K-12 education agencies across the country experienced a total of 348 cybersecurity incidents during calendar year 2019. This is nearly three times as many incidents as were publicly disclosed during 2018. Many of these incidents were significant, resulting in the theft of millions of taxpayer dollars, stolen identities, and the denial of access to school technology and IT systems for weeks or longer.

The K-12 Cyber Incident Map has cataloged over 775 cyber incidents affecting U.S. public schools since 2016.

Student and educator data breaches were the most commonly experienced type of incident in 2019. Over half of these were due to the actions of insiders to the school community, including edtech vendors and other third-party partners. The next most frequent type of cyber incident experienced by schools during 2019 was ransomware, mirroring the experiences of other local government agencies.

Data for the report is drawn from publicly disclosed incidents cataloged on the K-12 Cyber Incident Map. The map and underlying database capture detailed information about two inter-related issues:

publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents affecting public K-12 schools, districts, charter schools, and other public education agencies (such as regional and state education agencies) in the 50 states and D.C., and

the characteristics of public school districts (including charter schools) that have experienced one or more publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents.

Since 2016, the K-12 Cyber Incident Map has documented over 775 publicly disclosed incidents affecting students and educators across the country and grown to become the definitive source of K-12 cyber incident data.

"There are important steps policymakers, IT leaders, and educators can collectively take to help mitigate the cyber risks facing school districts," said Douglas A. Levin, president of EdTech Strategies and report author. "These include investing in greater K-12 IT security capacity, mandating baseline K-12 cybersecurity risk management practices via regulation and supporting enhanced information sharing and research."

A webinar (co-hosted by Global Resilience Federation) is scheduled for March 5 to share findings from this report and announce a new, non-profit cooperative intelligence exchange. To register - and for more details - visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7314751097749773069

The publication of the report was made possible with the generous support of Technology Resource Advisors and other sponsors.

About the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center

The K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center was launched in 2018 to build a knowledge base about the emerging cybersecurity risks facing U.S. K-12 public schools. It is maintained as a public service by EdTech Strategies LLC, a boutique consultancy focused on providing strategic research and counsel on issues at the intersection of education, public policy, technology and innovation. For more information, visit https://k12cybersecure.com.

