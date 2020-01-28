Numerator Announces New Global Headquarters

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced that it has signed a long-term lease on a new global headquarters at the iconic Marshall Field's building where Chicago's technology corridor intersects with retail. Numerator will be on the 12th floor of the commercial space at 24 East Washington Street, currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2020.

At over 60,000 square feet, the new headquarters represents a significant increase over Numerator's current lease for 33,000 square feet at the Willis Tower. The space will accommodate Numerator's planned increase from 250 Chicago-based employees today to more than 350 by 2022. The 100+ new jobs will focus on advanced data analytics solutions and leading digital technologies.

"We are proud to announce that our new location, like our company, is at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and great brands. Our new headquarters is designed to further inspire the innovation, creativity and collaboration we're known for," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

Numerator's new headquarters includes adjacency to the classic Marshall Field's atrium that extends down to the building's retail space; an open floorplan; 16+ foot ceilings; access to outdoor areas including a roof deck; and other amenities to support collaboration and creativity. The building is close to major commuter routes, directly east of the Ogilvie Transportation Center and within 1-2 blocks of all major "L" train lines. The project is also expected to be LEED certified.

Numerator worked with The J. Rich Company, a commercial real estate advisory firm, on the deal. Charlie Greene Studio is leading the architecture and design aspect of the project. BIG Construction is leading the build out of the space.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

