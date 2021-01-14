Numerator Launches Paid Social Media And Streaming Ad Monitoring

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research industry, has introduced Paid Social Media and streaming ads in the form of Ad-Supported Video On-Demand (AVOD) monitoring through Numerator Ad Intel . Numerator Ad Intel will now report on 24 media channels with the two new additions -- providing intelligence into creative and ad spend.

"Marketers deserve data and products that allow them to quickly cut through the noise and understand a complete view of the market," said Amy Fitzgerald, SVP of Strategy, Numerator. "These two new channels complement our large proprietary data sets, allowing us to quickly add additional context for our customers."

Paid Social Media advertising data focuses on mobile coverage that includes advertising creatives, media spend data and impressions. The paid social mobile data is being sourced through a new partnership with Pathmatics , a marketing intelligence platform, and includes Facebook Mobile, Twitter and Instagram. Paid desktop data and spend modeling will be made available through proprietary Numerator technology.

"Paid social media advertising has become a core way for brands to reach on-the-go Americans, even during the pandemic as platform use skyrockets," said Gabe Gottlieb, CEO, Pathmatics. "Marketers deserve a holistic, transparent view into the digital ad world, and our new partnership with Numerator will help enable this so that marketing teams feel continuously supported and knowledgeable about the campaigns they run."

AVOD advertising data for Hulu, CBS All Access, Tubi, Peacock, and Roku Channel is now available, with additional AVOD channels on the roadmap. This data is made available through a partnership with EDO, Inc. , a convergent TV ad measurement firm, and will provide insight into the number of ad occurrences by demographic on most platforms. Both Paid Social and AVOD media types will map to Numerator Ad Intel's consistent and granular data hierarchy for a more complete and unified view of the competitive landscape.

"Until now, the AVOD space has been a blind spot for marketers," said Scott Grunther, GM & Head of Revenue, TV Products, EDO, Inc. "The poor visibility with AVOD campaigns held back marketers who lacked the competitive and demographic intelligence that's available for linear TV. We're excited to partner with Numerator to make reliable AVOD advertising data available for the first time."

These new capabilities allow brands to answer key business questions from a single provider including:

What is my share of activity in the mobile paid social and AVOD channels compared to my category competitors?

How much are brands spending on paid social and how does this compare to category competitors?

What brand messages are my competitors using and what does their ad spend media mix look like?

What demographics are my competitors targeting with streaming ads?

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

About Pathmatics

Pathmatics turns the world's marketing data into actionable insights. As consumption rapidly shifts to digital, media decisions have become complex and opaque. Pathmatics Explorer, the Pathmatics marketing intelligence platform, creates trust and transparency, bringing visibility into the digital ad performance of brands, their competitors, and entire industries across display, social, video, mobile, and native advertising data. Brands and agencies get access to the creative used by all advertisers, spend and impression data, and path from publisher to viewer, empowering them to minimize waste from their budgets, better position their marketing, and predict the next moves of their competitors. Founded in 2011, Pathmatics is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and backed by Upfront Ventures, BDMI, and Baroda Ventures

About EDO

EDO is a data, measurement and analytics company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City.

SOURCE Numerator

