Numerator Launches Price Volatility Index

"When brands miss online price movement, they miss growth," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Consumer conversion to online purchasing has doubled since COVID-19 and many brands are scrambling to understand how to compete. They need to keep pace with change that happens at the speed of a click."

The Price Volatility Index is powered by Numerator Pricing Intel. Numerator has technology supporting high volume deployment of bots for coverage of hourly pricing on over 5,000 websites worldwide. The initial report shows:

Durables have more volatility: Durable goods categories like consumer electronics and gaming showed higher pricing swings than lower-priced consumer products.

Durable goods categories like consumer electronics and gaming showed higher pricing swings than lower-priced consumer products. Working-from-home is inflating computer equipment pricing: Monitors and keyboards included in the "market basket" showed steady increases in pricing as workers transitioned to working remotely.

Pricing for Kraft Mac & Cheese, for example, stayed close to its average $1 price even as demand goes up during COVID.

Numerator's Price Volatility Index can be found here. Numerator's other COVID-19 resources can be found on the Coronavirus Content Hub.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

