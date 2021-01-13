Numerator Reports Amazon and Insurance Industry Lead Ad Spend For African American / Hispanic Media and Ads With Diverse Talent

Numerator People Insights data, collected through MicroSurveys in Numerator's consumer app, shows that Black / African American consumers are not only more likely to be aware of a brand's values, they are also more likely to say a brand's values are important when making a purchase. And while 16% of all consumers say a brand's commitment to diversity, equality, and social justice is important when they make a purchase decision, that number is nearly double for Black / African American consumers (31%).



All Asian Black /

African American Hispanic / Latino White /

Caucasian Other A brand's values are important when I make a purchase 17.9% 18.3% 21.9% 17.8% 17.1% 21.2% I'm extremely or very aware of the corporate values behind the products I purchase 28.3% 31.2% 38.1% 37.2% 24.5% 33.4% A brand's commitment to diversity, equality & social justice is important to me when choosing a product or service 16.1% 15.8% 31.1% 18.1% 12.9% 18.1%

This analysis captures media spend across 24 paid media channels for the 12 months ending 11/30/20. Key findings of the detailed charts include:

General

Insurance, Automotive and Telecom are the largest spenders in Black / African American and Hispanic media-- with the three industries representing 81% of the top 15 brands' ad spend in Black / African American media and representing $6.7B in ad spend.

in ad spend. Spend in Hispanic media is dominated by the insurance sector with 68% of top 15 brands' spend, and the rest fragmented across another nine industries.

While Insurance is also the leader in ad spend with Black / African American talent at 19% of the Top 30, CPG brands and retailers each come in at 13% of the top 30 with brands like Gillette, Dove and Bounty and Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Insurance

Insurance companies represent 41% of ad spend by the top 15 advertisers in Black / African American media and 68% in Hispanic Media.

Insurance is the largest industry investing in ad spend with Black / African American talent as well, with 19% of total ad spend with Black / African American talent.

Geico is the largest spender in both Black / African American and Hispanic Media. Among insurance companies, State Farm spends the most on ads with Black / African American talent.

Automotive

Automotive companies are the next most aggressive investors in diverse media among the top 15, coming in #2 in Black / African American media spend at 17% and #3 in Hispanic media spend at 5%.

Toyota, Chevrolet and Hyundai are among the top 15 in Black / African American media while Hyundai and Nissan invest in Hispanic media.

and are among the top 15 in Black / African American media while and invest in Hispanic media. Hyundai, Subaru, Lincoln and Kia are all in the top 30 brands placing ad dollars into ads with Black / African American talent.

Telecom

Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon all make the top 15 list for ad spend in Black / African American media -- while no Telecom companies make the top 15 for Hispanic Media.

all make the top 15 list for ad spend in Black / African American media -- while no Telecom companies make the top 15 for Hispanic Media. AT&T has the single largest ad spend on Black / African American talent ads of any advertiser across all industries.

Methodology:

Black / African American Media: This tracking universe represents the Black / African American focused U.S. media and markets that Numerator monitors and is a subset of our General Media tracking universe. Numerator monitors advertising spend for 184 Black / African American media outlets across TV networks, radio stations, newspapers, and magazines.

Hispanic Media: This tracking universe represents the Spanish language and Hispanic focused U.S. media and markets that Numerator monitors. Numerator monitors advertising spend for more than 300 Spanish language and Hispanic focused media outlets across TV networks, radio stations, newspapers, and magazines.

Diverse Talent: Identifies advertisements that feature Black / African American actors or other talent.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

