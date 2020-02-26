Numerous Accolades Awarded to LV Criminal Defense in 2019

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Criminal Defense has been recognized by the professional community at large with numerous awards and prestigious ratings. After observation of their ethical business practices and excellence in law, it is no wonder that LV Criminal Defense has been awarded the following honors:

Elite Lawyer

Top rated Las Vegas criminal attorney Nicholas Wooldridge, Esq

The Elite Lawyer Award was awarded to Nicholas Wooldridge in 2020. This professional accolade is given only to those who perform at an outstanding level of excellence, professionalism, and competence in their field of law.

Only a peer or a review board can nominate candidates for the Elite Lawyer Award and Mr. Wooldridge's peers and mentors stood behind him in support of him receiving this award throughout the rigorous selection process. Mr. Wooldridge is proud to serve his clients in a skillful and personal manner that is not only recognized by his clients, but also by his peers.

AV Rated Martindale

For over a century, the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review has rated and evaluated attorneys, providing top-tier ratings only to those who practice law in a highly-ethical and effective manner. Nicholas Wooldridge earned this accolade through his excellent peer review ratings, as well as his client reviews and his extensive knowledge of personal injury law.

SuperLawyer

With one of the most rigorous selection processes for rating lawyers available, Super Lawyers selects only the top 5% of candidates in each state. Only those who have demonstrated recognition by their peers as well as achievement in the professional realm are selected to represent this elite group from each region.

Top 100 Trial Lawyers

The National Trial Lawyers are not just another legal organization – this elite, invite-only organization is comprised of the top-rated trial lawyers from each state and provides opportunities and resources for trial lawyers looking to improve their practice. The meticulous selection combines peer nominations with third-party research to select only the most qualified candidates from each region.

Lead Counsel

Since 1997, the Lead Counsel Rating has provided businesses and consumers with a simple means of determining a lawyer's credibility within the community, as well as their ability in practicing law. Only those with an abundance of professional experience and peer recommendations, as well as a record clean of unethical behaviors, are considered for the award. Nicholas Wooldridge was awarded this prestigious title not only due to his reputation within the community but also for his excellence in practicing law.

More Honors:

Top 10 Criminal Defense Attorneys in Nevada

3 Best Rated Criminal Lawyers in Las Vegas

Top 20 Criminal Defense Lawyers (Expertise)

About LV Criminal Defense

Founded in 2015 by experienced attorney Nick Wooldridge, LV Criminal Defense serves clients in the Las Vegas region who are in need of legal defense services. The elite and distinguished team gives each and every client the same care and attention, leading to excellence in and outside of the courtroom.

LV Criminal Defense

400 S. 7th St #401

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-623-6362

Related Images

nicholas-wooldridge.jpg

Nicholas Wooldridge

Top rated Las Vegas criminal attorney Nicholas Wooldridge, Esq

SOURCE LV Criminal Defense

Related Links

https://www.lvcriminaldefense.com

