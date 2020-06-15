Numerous Elected Officials, Governmental Bodies Join Building Industry Association of Southern California's Efforts to Stop & Delay New Vehicle Miles Traveled Regulations

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the growing effort to stop and delay implementation of the state of California's Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) regulations, numerous elected officials and governmental bodies have joined with the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) in asking Governor Gavin Newsom to delay the state's July 1 VMT implementation date.

"We have generated over 30,000 emails from constituents to elected officials to help support the bi-partisan state legislators who have requested a delay from the Governor," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "We will aggressively continue to better educate cities and counties who choose to ignore this critical delay that raises the costs of housing on everyone."

This new set of burdensome regulations will dramatically change the future of housing construction in neighborhoods throughout the state by adding high-density housing and creating a greater dependence on mass transit for daily commuters.

In response to the countless problems associated with the new VMT regulations, twenty California state legislators have come out in support of delaying the state's July 1 implementation date. In addition, numerous governmental entities have made similar requests. This includes the:

Southern California Association of Governments

Orange County Council of Governments

Riverside County Transportation Commission

San Bernardino Council of Governments

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Fresno County Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors City of Anaheim

City of Apple Valley

City of Chino Hills

City of Fontana

City of Highland

City of Irvine

City of Laguna Niguel

City of Mission Viejo

City of Newport Beach

"We are witnessing a rising tide of opposition against what can best be described as a 'New York State of Mind' approach to housing. It's critical that we stop and reevaluate this deeply flawed and outdated approach to home construction," added Montejano.

Among the problems associated with the new VMT regulations is the disproportionate emphasis on costly high-density housing construction, along with the push towards increased use of overcrowded public transportation. Both are in direct conflict with the role that social distancing has played in flattening the infection curve.

VMT also fails to take into consideration how the increase in remote working has proven to be a significant factor in how people have performed their jobs during the Coronavirus pandemic. This is particularly ironic considering the fact that the Sacramento Bee recently reported that as California state offices begin to open, 75% of teleworkers will continue to work remotely.

To contact your elected representatives and ask that they support delaying implementation of the new VMT regulations, visit www.StopVMT.com.

For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org.

