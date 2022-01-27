Numinus Identified as a Licensed Psilocybin Supplier by Health Canada

Health Canada list identifies select companies that can supply psilocybin to approved applicants through the Special Access Program for patient treatment

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research facility, Numinus Bioscience, has been included on Health Canada's list of federally licensed psilocybin producers.

This list is available by request to those seeking access to psilocybin through the Special Access Program (SAP), and clinical researchers. The SAP is a federal program that allows healthcare professionals to apply for access to non-marketed medications that have not yet been approved for sale, when such medications show clinical evidence of safety and efficacy and are intended to treat patients with severe or life-threatening illness. Earlier this month, Health Canada added certain psychedelic compounds to the SAP that were previously available only through clinical trials.

"Through our inclusion, we look forward to collaborating with healthcare providers and other groups to ensure people in need receive efficacious treatments," said Sharan Sidhu, Science Officer and General Manager, Numinus Bioscience.

At this time, Numinus Bioscience is prepared to supply psilocybin in whole mushroom form, through three packaged doses equivalent to 10, 15 and 25mg of psilocybin. These doses are produced under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices and tested for potency and impurities to support patient safety and practitioner confidence. With sufficient clinical data, Numinus may also make available other products that are currently being developed in its IP pipeline, should those meet the standards identified by Health Canada. With its Dealer's License and research facility, Numinus Bioscience is permitted to conduct several activities in addition to the production of psilocybin, including assembly, sale, export, analytical testing and R&D of ketamine, LSD and MDMA.

"Numinus is glad to see Health Canada committing to broadened mental healthcare access, starting with those in most need," said Payton Nyquvest, CEO and Founder, Numinus. "As clinical evidence grows, we look forward to making more treatments available and further advancing the development of psychedelic therapies and mental health innovations."

About Numinus

