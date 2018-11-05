Nummo Selects MX Data to Help Improve Financial Future of Thousands

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leader in actionable financial data, today announced that Nummo, a personal financial management platform that empowers people to live better by helping them manage, maintain and improve their financial health, has selected MX to aggregate all user account data as well as pull in transactions to allow its thousands of customers to invest their money in the way that is best for their financial futures. Nummo chose MX as the best in class solution, following a highly competitive and comprehensive review process, and will be an integral component of its growth strategy.

"We selected MX based on the company's proven track record, best of breed technology and quality of clean data," said Roi Y. Tavor, co-founder and CEO of Nummo. "After a thorough evaluation, MX was the most closely aligned with our goals and had the most comprehensive data set available, with the ability to rapidly scale in order to ensure we have the depth and breadth to grow. MX will be instrumental in helping us empower our users with a comprehensive overview of their financial situation, setting them on the path to financial wellness."

Nummo has developed a platform that simplifies how users can comprehensively combine their bank and financial accounts, in order to better understand and manage their finances. To meet customer demand, Nummo required a data solution that could access over 19,000 financial institutions and the corresponding transactional data.

MX data enables financial institutions and fintech providers to grow faster, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experiences; in doing so, it's empowering the world to become financially strong. By using the MX financial data API , Nummo customers can easily add their assets, spending, and overall financial situation on to the platform, enabling them to better assess their finances, learn how to better manage money, plan for retirement, and work towards improving their overall financial wellness.

"MX will play a critical role in ensuring Nummo has the deepest level of insight into all the corresponding data it needs to better serve its users," said Don MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer of MX. "Nummo selected MX because of our industry-leading data platform and its ability to increase user engagement and financial clarity through clean data, and we are committed to support their quest for success in whatever way possible. We're excited to be a part of Nummo's journey and look forward to helping other financial technology companies do the same."

About MX

MX, the leader in actionable financial data, enables financial institutions and fintech providers to grow faster, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experience. In doing so, MX is empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

About Nummo

Nummo is an independent privately held company, with no ties to any financial institution or current product providers in any way. The company provides a personal financial management platform that empowers people to live better by helping them manage, maintain and improve their financial health by providing options based on each individual's financial situation. Founded in 2016, Nummo is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.nummo.com .

