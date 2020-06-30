Numobag Disposable Isolation System Innovation Adaptation Creates Revolutionary COVID-19 Patient Isolation Transport

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotech, Inc., based in Northridge, California, announced today the production-ready Numobag® Disposable Isolation System, N-DIS, a critical first responder and medical staff protection against infectious or contagious disease while an infected patient is being transported and monitored. N-DIS is a portable, easily deployed, low-cost, single-use, disposable infectious disease containment system designed to minimize risk to the patient and front-line personnel, while allowing patient monitoring and safe transport fully encapsulated in a medical-grade, oxygen-enriched, clear polyethylene membrane. The N-DIS external exhaust filtering system uses high-flow, low-pressure HEPA filters certified to remove more than 99.99% of viral and bacterial contamination from the patient's exhaled breath, protecting the transport and/or monitoring work environment (air and surfaces) of the first responders and medical personnel. This is important because front-line medical and first responders worldwide have the second highest rates of serious illness and death from COVID-19, surpassed only by the world's elderly population.

Numobag Disposable Isolation System

The N-DIS is an innovative adaptation of Numotech's premier wound care product, the Numobag®, a unique oxygen-bath device for healing severe burns, advanced stage wounds, sores, flesh-eating bacteria, and diabetic and pressure ulcers. In 1998, Numotech signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Sandia National Labs with our patient and renowned jockey, the late Willie Shoemaker as our special witness to the historic event. Dr. Keith Miller and Dr. Mark Vaughn led the Sandia team that worked under the CRADA to increase the efficacy of the Numobag®.

Over 20 years later, the now retired engineers, Dr. Miller and Dr. Vaughn, joined Numotech's technical group to adapt and transform the highly effective Numobag® technology to provide fully contained protection during patient transit from today's COVID-19, as well as other infectious/contagious pathogens. In record time, the team developed a simple-to-use, low-cost, disposable isolation system that meets all quarantine protocols and protects medical staff from exposure to infectious and contagious diseases. Additionally, vulnerable patients such as burn victims, those recovering from cancer treatments, or those with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to airborne pathogens, and the N-DIS also fully isolates and protects them during transport.

Robert Felton, President of Numotech, said: "We are very proud of the work our team has done under tremendous pressure to get this enhancement production ready, as we have been pushed aggressively over the last few months by hospitals, partners and governments facing an ever-growing challenge from the spreading COVID-19 on health care workers' health and lives."

Jarius DeWalt, Chief Financial Officer of Numotech, noted that "Our next big challenge, working with our supply network, is to rapidly scale up production to service both the domestic U.S. and our partners' international markets. Ensuring consistent quality as we accelerate growth will require expanding our capital base." DeWalt continued, "Scaling up production for the N-DIS is consistent with President Trump's instructions to manufacturers under the Defense Production Act to more aggressively manufacture medical equipment in the U.S. to fight the spread of COVID-19."

Felton emphasized that "along with rapid isolation of the patient, another critical operational consideration is patient safety. The emplacement of the N-DIS does not cause undue physical discomfort for the patient, which would impede rapid and effective isolation. The ability to introduce medical grade oxygen enhances the environment for a patient, while containing and disposing of contaminated exhaust allows the patient to be transported and monitored comfortably and safely."

